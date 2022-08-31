THE MALLORCA FILES: Season 1 (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Fridays, Sept. 2 - 30 , 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

On THE MALLORCA FILES, the attraction sizzles between workaholic DC Miranda Blake and her laid-back partner Max. They're assigned to investigate crimes in the sunny Balearics.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Honour Among Thieves” Friday, Sept. 2 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - British police officer DC Miranda Blake is in Mallorca to escort a known criminal back to the UK. When things don't go according to plan, her world is turned on its head and she decides to conduct her own investigation. Reluctantly paired with wise-cracking German detective Max Winter, Miranda works through Niall's gang, eventually meeting Niall's daughter Claire and ex-wife Stella. But when Claire disappears, things look like they're getting out of hand.

Giacomo Neri / Cosmopolitan Pictures/Clerkenwell Films A scene from THE MALLORCA FILES "Honour Amongst Thieves."

Episode 2: “King of the Mountains” Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - When top Mallorcan cyclist Esteban Domenech disappears during a routine training session, Miranda and Max take advantage of Ines's absence to investigate.

Giacomo Neri / Cosmopolitan Pictures/Clerkenwell Films Franco Martinez (PHILIPPE SMOLIKOWSKI) in a scene from THE MALLORCA FILES "Two: King of the Mountains."

Episode 3: “The Oligarch's Icon” Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - When the famous icon of St Nicholas is stolen by a masked assailant in front of a shocked crowd, Miranda and Max enter the world of Russian oligarchs.

Giacomo Neri / Cosmopolitan Pictures/Clerkenwell Films Max (JULIAN LOOMAN), Miranda (ELEN RHYS) and Federico Ramis (NACHO ALDEGUER) in a scene from THE MALLORCA FILES "The Oligarch's Icon."

Episode 4: “Number One Fan” Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - When a supermodel goes missing, Max and Miranda sashay into the world of fashion and design to try to discover how someone can vanish from a moving train.

Giacomo Neri / Cosmopolitan Pictures/Clerkenwell Films Miranda (ELEN RHYS) and Max (JULIAN LOOMAN) in a scene from THE MALLORCA FILES "Number One Fan."

Episode 5: “Sour Grapes” Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Miranda and Max head out into wine country to investigate the killing of a dog at one of Mallorca's most famous vineyards. It transpires that the shooting is just one of an increasingly dramatic series of threats faced by property owner Hans Webber.

Giacomo Neri / Cosmopolitan Pictures/Clerkenwell Films Yvonne Schroder (SILVINA BUCHBAUER), Miranda (ELEN RHYS) and Max (JULIAN LOOMAN) in a scene from THE MALLORCA FILES "Sour Grapes."

Schedule to be announced:

Episode 6: "To Kill a Stag" - When a groom-to-be is found dead in the swimming pool of a luxury villa, Miranda and Max believe it's the work of a prostitute who stuns her clients and then robs them.

Giacomo Neri / Cosmopolitan Pictures/Clerkenwell Films Max (JULIAN LOOMAN) in a scene from THE MALLORCA FILES "Six: To Kill a Stag."

Episode 7: "Friend Henry" - Miranda and Max investigate the death of a world-famous DJ after he plays at Mallorca's most popular nightclub, leading the detectives to investigate a sophisticated drug network.

Giacomo Neri / Cosmopolitan Pictures/Clerkenwell Films Maria (JANE CHIRWA) in a scene from THE MALLORCA FILES "Friend Henry."

Episode 8: "Death in the Morning" - The brutal murder of a famous British author and anti-bullfighting campaigner brings Max and Miranda to Cazador in the wild interior of Mallorca.

Giacomo Neri / Cosmopolitan Pictures/Clerkenwell Films Manu Alzamora (PABLO SCOLA) and Miranda (ELEN RHYS) in a scene from THE MALLORCA FILES "Death in the Morning."

Episode 9: "Mallorca's Most Wanted" - An apprehended drug dealer tips off Miranda and Max that a fugitive on Mallorca's most wanted list is back on the island to visit his dying father.

Giacomo Neri / Cosmopolitan Pictures/Clerkenwell Films Federico Ramis (NACHO ALDEGUER) in a scene from THE MALLORCA FILES "Mallorca's Most Wanted."

Episode 10: "Ex Factor" - As Max and Miranda investigate some thefts at the home of a legendary music producer turned reality TV star, the pair find themselves the stars of a deadly show.

This series is available to purchase on Amazon Video and YouTube.

Cosmopolitan Pictures/Clerkenwell Films