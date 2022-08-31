THE MALLORCA FILES: Season 1 (New Series Premiere)
Premieres Fridays, Sept. 2 - 30 , 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV
On THE MALLORCA FILES, the attraction sizzles between workaholic DC Miranda Blake and her laid-back partner Max. They're assigned to investigate crimes in the sunny Balearics.
EPISODE GUIDE:
Episode 1: “Honour Among Thieves” Friday, Sept. 2 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - British police officer DC Miranda Blake is in Mallorca to escort a known criminal back to the UK. When things don't go according to plan, her world is turned on its head and she decides to conduct her own investigation. Reluctantly paired with wise-cracking German detective Max Winter, Miranda works through Niall's gang, eventually meeting Niall's daughter Claire and ex-wife Stella. But when Claire disappears, things look like they're getting out of hand.
Episode 2: “King of the Mountains” Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - When top Mallorcan cyclist Esteban Domenech disappears during a routine training session, Miranda and Max take advantage of Ines's absence to investigate.
Episode 3: “The Oligarch's Icon” Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - When the famous icon of St Nicholas is stolen by a masked assailant in front of a shocked crowd, Miranda and Max enter the world of Russian oligarchs.
Episode 4: “Number One Fan” Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - When a supermodel goes missing, Max and Miranda sashay into the world of fashion and design to try to discover how someone can vanish from a moving train.
Episode 5: “Sour Grapes” Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Miranda and Max head out into wine country to investigate the killing of a dog at one of Mallorca's most famous vineyards. It transpires that the shooting is just one of an increasingly dramatic series of threats faced by property owner Hans Webber.
Schedule to be announced:
Episode 6: "To Kill a Stag" - When a groom-to-be is found dead in the swimming pool of a luxury villa, Miranda and Max believe it's the work of a prostitute who stuns her clients and then robs them.
Episode 7: "Friend Henry" - Miranda and Max investigate the death of a world-famous DJ after he plays at Mallorca's most popular nightclub, leading the detectives to investigate a sophisticated drug network.
Episode 8: "Death in the Morning" - The brutal murder of a famous British author and anti-bullfighting campaigner brings Max and Miranda to Cazador in the wild interior of Mallorca.
Episode 9: "Mallorca's Most Wanted" - An apprehended drug dealer tips off Miranda and Max that a fugitive on Mallorca's most wanted list is back on the island to visit his dying father.
Episode 10: "Ex Factor" - As Max and Miranda investigate some thefts at the home of a legendary music producer turned reality TV star, the pair find themselves the stars of a deadly show.
Cosmopolitan Pictures/Clerkenwell Films