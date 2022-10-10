Election 2022: San Diego County Sheriff Race

Hemmerling on the issues

Jail Deaths

“The senseless deaths are unacceptable, we can do better starting on day one,” Hemmerling said. “It's important, we have to implement policies and procedures that are going to make a difference. We can't just pay lip service and see if it works.”

He said the department needs to intervene early during booking, but also “the best way to keep them from dying in jail is to not put them in jail.

“We need to find ways that we can do better to ensure that these individuals get the help they need before they come into the jail,” he said. “Deputies’ jobs isn't to provide mental health and medical health and psychiatric care. They're trying to do these multiple things and then these individuals, who should be treated and should be looked at beforehand, these are things that we need a partnership with the county to do a much better job because some of these individuals shouldn't even be there to start with.”

Staff Retention and Morale

Hemmerling said the current department should be working to reduce violence in the communities so as to not exhaust and burn out staff.

“Deputies need to have confidence and that there's a light at the end of this dark tunnel,” he said. “As a Marine commander in combat and as a chief criminal prosecutor, I had to make hard choices to institute change and I did. We need to have somebody that's decisive. There have been admirable efforts by CLERB, by the board of supervisors, labor unions, advocacy groups that have all tried to jump in and fill this void of leadership to make things work.”

Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

“A lot of these things have been going on whenever my opponent was the acting sheriff and currently as the undersheriff who runs all of the operations,” he said. “There are a lot of these things that are going on right under the nose of the current leadership and it requires leadership to make change.”

Law Enforcement Reform

Hemmerling said the movement “has good points” and that he has worked on diversion programs in his past roles.

“I instituted the prosecution and law enforcement assisted diversion services between San Diego City Attorney's Office and the San Diego Police Department called PLEADS as a voluntary program where pre-booking individuals on the influence of drugs, they could avoid prosecution, they could avoid going to jail by agreeing to sit down with a warm hand off in front of somebody that would discuss drug treatment and the possibilities of getting out of this cycle of the influence of drugs and potentially going to jail, because that's not the way to solve this problem.”

Hemmerling was a San Diego police officer and in 1998 shot a Black man in City Heights during a robbery. The man pointed a gun at officers, but the gun turned out to not be loaded. Hemmerling and the other officers involved were not charged or disciplined for the shooting.

“It also demonstrates the fact that I served on the front lines of some of the most dangerous neighborhoods of the time, where dangerous and violent encounters were unfortunately common,” Hemmerling said. “However, through police and community efforts, City Heights has finally turned the corner from its high crime rate patterns of the 1990s.”

“In that incident, I was actually the first officer on scene, I was in the middle of setting up a tactical response, when the suspect exited the store with the stolen jewelry and ran down the sidewalk towards me,” he added. “What mostly lives with me is the dichotomy between the daily stresses of our law enforcement officers. Just minutes before, I had been caring for a very small child that had been left alone, who I had dropped off at Polinsky Children's Center. The daily challenges and split-second decisions that our officers face are vivid memories I carry with me to this day.”

What He Does For Fun

“Right now, my free time is doing things like this, talking about this office. I'm sure that we can provide great public safety to everybody out there and find ways that we can do it.”

