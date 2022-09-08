Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

Lawsuit accuses former San Diego County Sheriff's sergeant of sexual harassment

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Published September 8, 2022 at 4:42 PM PDT
san-diego-county-sheriff-deputy-badge.jpg
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
A San Diego County Sheriff Deputy's badge. San Diego County, Calif. April 18, 2022.

Two former San Diego County Sheriff’s detectives are suing a former sergeant, alleging sexual harassment.

The complaint, filed late last month against now-retired Sgt. Shawn Silva also names San Diego County for failing to protect employees from the alleged harassment.

In the lawsuit, plaintiffs Deborah Stiesmeyer and Stacey Ralph say Silva created a toxic workplace in which they were the targets of constant sexist remarks.
First Amended Complaint
Full complained alleged against former San Diego County Sheriff's Sergeant Shawn Silva and San Diego County
Download attachment
To view PDF files, download Acrobat Reader.

They also say no measures were taken to reprimand Silva for his actions and that the abuse lead them to leave the department.

Jenna Rangel, the attorney representing the plaintiffs and a partner with the San Diego law firm Haeggquist & Eck, joined Midday Edition on Thursday with more on the lawsuit.

KPBS Midday Edition
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
See stories by Jade Hindmon
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Maureen Cavanaugh
Maureen Cavanaugh has been a familiar voice for KPBS listeners for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of capacities including announcer, host, and producer. As host of KPBS Midday Edition, Maureen has interviewed a wide range of notables, such as comedienne Sandra Bernhardt, actor John Lequizamo, author Chuck Palahniuk, composer Marvin Hamlisch, artist Robert Irwin, and designer Zandra Rhodes. But of all the interviews Maureen has conducted, her most special was with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Before joining KPBS in 1997, she worked as a news anchor for KSDO and KOGO News Radio in San Diego. While working for commercial radio stations in San Diego and in Salt Lake City, Utah, Maureen reported on both hard news and lifestyle features. Maureen has received three "Golden Mike" awards from the Radio and TV News Association of Southern California for economic reporting and breaking news. She has also received a "Best of Show" and “Best Radio Newscast” awards from the San Diego Press Club and the "Flo" Award from Public Radio Program Directors Association for Best Public Radio Announcer in a large market. Maureen is a native of Queens, New York, but after more than 20 years in San Diego she feels she qualifies as a real Southern Californian.
See stories by Maureen Cavanaugh
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
What questions do you have about the Statewide General Election coming up on Nov. 8? Submit your questions here, and we'll try to answer them in our reporting.
Launch →
More News