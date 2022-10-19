Give Now
BEYOND THE CANVAS: Visionaries of the Arts

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 19, 2022 at 3:32 PM PDT
Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with PBS Video App

What does it take to make it to the top? On this episode of BEYOND THE CANVAS, we speak to visionaries recognized at the highest levels in their fields. Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas, filmmaker Sir David Attenborough, and others share what it takes to achieve excellence.

BEYOND THE CANVAS: Season 2 "Visionaries of the Arts"

Watch On Your Schedule:

Watch the show on the PBS NEWSHOUR YouTube channel, PBS.org or with the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

