The Journeys of Harry Crosby

Premieres Tuesday Nov. 1, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

A wonderful chronicle of the life and career of renowned photographer and author Harry Crosby that lets the viewer experience Harry's travels in Baja California through a rich assortment of his photographs and beautiful contemporary footage of the magic peninsula. At 92, Harry remains passionate and engaging about the people and places he was able to capture on film for future generations.

Extended Preview: Journeys of Harry Crosby

About The Director:

Isaac Artenstein directed "Ballad of an Unsung Hero" which aired nationally on PBS and served as the basis for his feature film "Break of Dawn." He also directed "Tijuana Jews," "Border Brujo," and "Growing Up Weston." He produced the comedies "A Day Without a Mexican" and "Love Always." He also directed "Challah Rising in the Desert: The Jews of New Mexico," "To the Ends of the Earth: A Portrait of Jewish San Diego." And "A Long journey: The Hidden Jews of The Southwest" as part of the Jews of the Borderlands series. He’s currently producing "Border Noir" featuring the work of crime fiction writers along the US – Mexico border.

1 of 14 Harry Crosby and cave painting (undated) Harry Crosby 2 of 14 Harry and Joane Crosby Harry and Joane Crosby 3 of 14 Harry Crosby on Mule (undated) Harry Crosby ©UCSD 4 of 14 Harry Crosby, gas station at Rancho El Mezquital (undated) Harry Crosby ©UCSD 5 of 14 Harry Crosby Copyright UCSD 6 of 14 Don Jorge Arce Villavicencio at San Borja (undated) Harry Crosby Copyright UCSD 7 of 14 Fruit and soft drink vendors in one of the irregular settlements. (Undated) Luna Imaging / Harry Crosby Copyright UCSD 8 of 14 Harry Crosby with Senobia Arce (left) Harry Crosby ©UCSD 9 of 14 Monroy and Casimiro Aguilar (undated) Harry Crosby ©UCSD 10 of 14 Rancho la Victoria (undated) Harry Crosby ©UCSD 11 of 14 Sunday afternoon in Teniente Guerrero Park (undated) Harry Crosby ©UCSD 12 of 14 Villavicencio Family (undated) Harry Crosby ©UCSD 13 of 14 Taco Vendor in Tijuana (undated) Harry Crosby ©UCSD 14 of 14 Mom teaches sewing (undated) Harry Crosby ©UCSD

Credits:

"The Journeys of Harry Crosby" is a co-production of Cinewest and the San Diego History Center. Director Isaac Artenstein. Produced by David Richardson and Isaac Artenstein. Executive Producer, William Lawrence. Co-Produced by Judith Artenstein. Cinematography, Sergio Ulloa. Edited by Keith Shapiro and Philippe Goldstein. Music by Mark Adler. Presented by KPBS. Distributed by American Public Television.