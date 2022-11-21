Give Now
By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 21, 2022 at 5:06 PM PST
Stuart Martin as William "The Duke" Wellington and Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet
Sergej Radovic. Courtesy of Element 8 Entertainment and MASTERPIECE
/
PBS
Stuart Martin as William "The Duke" Wellington and Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet in MASTERPIECE Mystery! MISS SCARLET AND THE DUKE Season 2.

Premieres Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App

Before Marple and Tennison, there was Scarlet — Miss Eliza Scarlet — private detective. Kate Phillips (WOLF HALL) stars as Victorian London’s brilliant, beautiful and first-ever female sleuth, with Stuart Martin (Medici) as her hot-tempered friend, Inspector William “The Duke” Wellington of Scotland Yard.

Season 2 of the hit MASTERPIECE series presents a cavalcade of investigations, among them the search for a missing drawing by Charles Darwin, a murder that Eliza realizes mimics the plot of a mystery novel, a product-poisoning scheme, and a grave-robbing conspiracy. Now go behind-the-scenes to learn more about this spellbinding series in "Miss Scarlet & The Duke: Secrets Revealed."  

Preview: Miss Scarlet & The Duke: Secrets Revealed

Interviews with stars Kate Phillips and Stuart Martin are featured, along with Ansu Kabia, who plays Moses, who unexpectedly becomes a valuable member of Eliza’s team, as well as cast member Cathy Belton, who plays Ivy, Eliza’s devoted housekeeper and former nurse.

Creator and executive producer Rachael New and writer Ben Edwards provide additional insights into the making of the series. We also hear from executive producer Patty Ishimoto and directors Steve Hughes and Ivan Zivkovic about everything that’s involved in bringing Victorian London to life for MASTERPIECE Mystery fans.

Other cast members interviewed include Evan McCabe, who plays the junior Detective Fitzroy, and Felix Scott, who plays Miss Scarlet’s competitor — Private Investigator Patrick Nash.  

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Produced and directed by Jim Hoppin, Hoppin Productions.  

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar.
