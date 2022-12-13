Give Now
CRAFT IN AMERICA: Inspiration

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 13, 2022 at 2:59 PM PST
Diedrick Brackens
Courtesy of Denise Kang
/
PBS
Diedrick Brackens

Premieres Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with the PBS Video app

"Inspiration" visits the Saar family of artists (Betye Saar, Alison Saar and Maddy Leeser), Simon Rodia and Watts Towers, weaver Diedrick Brackens, potter Ayumi Horie, Hmong master of paj ntaub embroidery Suzanne Thao and Mandora Young, artist Mary Little.

Maddy Inez Leeser
Courtesy of Denise Kang
/
PBS
Maddy Inez Leeser
The newest season of CRAFT IN AMERICA explores the vitality, history and significance of the craft movement in the United States and its impact on our nation’s rich cultural heritage.

Suzanne Thao
Courtesy of Denise Kang
/
PBS
Suzanne Thao
Ayumi Horie working in her studio.
Courtesy of Denise Kang
/
PBS
Ayumi Horie working in her studio.

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

CRAFT IN AMERICA: INSPIRATION Episode Expires: 10/30/27

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
