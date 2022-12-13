CRAFT IN AMERICA: Inspiration

Premieres Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with the PBS Video app

"Inspiration" visits the Saar family of artists (Betye Saar, Alison Saar and Maddy Leeser), Simon Rodia and Watts Towers, weaver Diedrick Brackens, potter Ayumi Horie, Hmong master of paj ntaub embroidery Suzanne Thao and Mandora Young, artist Mary Little.

Courtesy of Denise Kang

/ PBS Maddy Inez Leeser

The newest season of CRAFT IN AMERICA explores the vitality, history and significance of the craft movement in the United States and its impact on our nation’s rich cultural heritage.

Courtesy of Denise Kang / PBS Suzanne Thao

Courtesy of Denise Kang / PBS Ayumi Horie working in her studio.

