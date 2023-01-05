ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL: SEASON 3 On MASTERPIECE (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, Jan. 8 – Feb. 19, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video app

James Herriot and crew deal with sick animals, eccentric farmers, courtship, and strict government mandates in a new season of the series lauded for its “soothing tone” by the New York Times. Change is the order of the day as professional and emotional relationships mature in the rural Yorkshire veterinary practice immortalized by author James Herriot’s charming stories. Themes for Season 3 include new partnerships, ghosts from the past, and doing one’s duty — and of course doing right by the animals.

“A lovely series grounded in a great respect for nature and all living things,” enthused the Boston Globe.

ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL: Looking Ahead to Season 3

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Second Time Lucky” premieres Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - A missing ring is just one snag as James and Helen’s wedding date approaches. For one thing, a farmer’s cow may have TB.

James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) & Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton) in ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL Season 3

Episode 2: “Honeymoon’s Over” premieres Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - James and Helen enter married life, while James settles in uneasily as Siegfried’s partner at the clinic. Tristan too must make new adjustments.

James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) and Kate Billings (Lynda Rooke) on ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL Season 3

Episode 3: “Surviving Siegfried” premieres Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Siegfried’s First World War experiences resurface as he struggles to save a racehorse. Helen faces a decision over James’s TB testing plan.

Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West) with a horse in ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL Season 3

Episode 4: “What A Balls Up” premieres Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - TB testing mistakenly puts a prize cow in danger. Helen struggles with her lifelong vocation. Mrs. Hall and Tristan have brushes with love.

Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse) and Florence Pandhi (Sophie Khan Levy) in ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL Season 3

Episode 5: “Edward” premieres Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Mrs. Hall conquers demons from her past. While she is away, Tristan discovers the challenge of housekeeping. Meanwhile, Helen is at loose ends.

Jenny Alderson (Imogen Clawson), Helen Herriot (Rachel Shenton) in ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL, Season 3

Episode 6: “For Whom The Bell Tolls” premieres Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - As war comes in September 1939, everyone faces decisions small and large. Romance beckons for Tristan and Mrs. Hall. TB plagues Helen’s farm.

Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West) and Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) in ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL Season 3

Episode 7: premieres Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - As the nation mobilizes for war, James and Tristan ponder how to do their bit. Siegfried, Mrs. Hall, and Helen also confront life changes.

James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph), Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton), Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse), Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West), Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) in ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL, Season 3

WATCH ON YOUR SCHEDULE:

All episodes are available on demand for a limited time. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn more and activate your benefit now.

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL: What's Ahead in Season 3

JOIN THE CONVERSATION:

CREDITS:

A Playground production for MASTERPIECE and Channel 5 in association with All3Media International. The executive producers are Colin Callender and Melissa Gallant for Playground (Golden Globe® and BAFTA-winning WOLF HALL, LITTLE WOMEN), Ben Vanstone, Rebecca Eaton and Susanne Simpson for MASTERPIECE, which is presented on PBS by WGBH Boston and Louise Pedersen for All3Media International. The producer is Richard Burrell. The lead writer is Ben Vanstone (THE ENGLISH GAME, THE LAST KINGDOM). The lead director is Brian Percival (DOWNTON ABBEY, "The Book Thief"), with Stewart Svaasand (Tin Star, GRANTCHESTER) and Andy Hay (JAMESTOWN, THE LAST KINGDOM) also directing episodes.