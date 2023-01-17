Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

Chris Botti & The Dallas Symphony Orchestra

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 17, 2023 at 12:47 PM PST
Veronica Swift on vocals, Lee Pearson on drums and Chris Botti on trumpet.
Courtesy of Dallas Symphony Orchestra
/
PBS
Veronica Swift on vocals, Lee Pearson on drums and Chris Botti on trumpet.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Watch now with KPBS Passport!

Jazz trumpeter and multiple GRAMMY® Award-winner Chris Botti joins the Dallas Symphony Orchestra for an evening of jazz, pop and well-loved standards in this new concert special.

Violinist Caroline Campbell with trumpeter Chris Botti and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra
Courtesy of Dallas Symphony Orchestra
/
PBS
Violinist Caroline Campbell with trumpeter Chris Botti and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Recorded live at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, Texas, Botti and the DSO, conducted by Albert-George Schram, are joined by vocalists Veronica Swift and Sy Smith, violinist Caroline Campbell, guitarist Leo Amuedo and saxophonist Chad Lefkowitz-Brown.

Vocalists Sy Smith and Veronica Swift
Courtesy of Dallas Symphony Orchestra
/
PBS
Vocalists Sy Smith and Veronica Swift
Chad Lefkowitz-Brown, Chris Botti and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra
Courtesy of Dallas Symphony Orchestra
/
PBS
Chad Lefkowitz-Brown, Chris Botti and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Songs featured in “Chris Botti & The Dallas Symphony Orchestra” include “Sevdah,” “When I Fall in Love,” “There Will Never Be Another You,” “Moanin,’” “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “In the Wee Small Hours,” “Embraceable You,” “Hallelujah,” “You Don’t Know What Love Is” and “Shining Star.”

Chris Botti and The Dallas Symphony Orchestra preview
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Chris Botti on Facebook / Instagram

Watch On Your Schedule:

The concert is available on demand now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Trumpeter Chris Botti performs with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.
Courtesy of Dallas Symphony Orchestra
/
PBS
Trumpeter Chris Botti performs with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News