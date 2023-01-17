Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Watch now with KPBS Passport!

Jazz trumpeter and multiple GRAMMY® Award-winner Chris Botti joins the Dallas Symphony Orchestra for an evening of jazz, pop and well-loved standards in this new concert special.

Courtesy of Dallas Symphony Orchestra / PBS Violinist Caroline Campbell with trumpeter Chris Botti and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Recorded live at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, Texas, Botti and the DSO, conducted by Albert-George Schram, are joined by vocalists Veronica Swift and Sy Smith, violinist Caroline Campbell, guitarist Leo Amuedo and saxophonist Chad Lefkowitz-Brown.

Courtesy of Dallas Symphony Orchestra / PBS Vocalists Sy Smith and Veronica Swift

Courtesy of Dallas Symphony Orchestra / PBS Chad Lefkowitz-Brown, Chris Botti and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Songs featured in “Chris Botti & The Dallas Symphony Orchestra” include “Sevdah,” “When I Fall in Love,” “There Will Never Be Another You,” “Moanin,’” “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “In the Wee Small Hours,” “Embraceable You,” “Hallelujah,” “You Don’t Know What Love Is” and “Shining Star.”

Chris Botti and The Dallas Symphony Orchestra preview

