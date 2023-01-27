Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV / Watch now with the PBS Video app

Huerto Urbano or "urban farm" is solving the problem of diverse local ingredients and food deserts by developing a way to farm in harsh conditions and serving to restaurants and families who want and can afford nutritious food. The owner's husband also happens to be one of the great pioneers of culinary innovation in Monterrey having led the way to the city's transformation and the is owner of Pangea.

In the kitchen recipes from "Pioneering from Farm to Table"



PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: Pioneering From Farm to Table

