Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Appraisal: 1990 Super Mario Bros. 3 & 1988 Double Dragon

It's antique treasures galore at Santa Fe's Museum Hill with finds including Green Bay Packers salesman’s sample championship rings, Barbie dolls & wardrobe, ca. 1960 and a 1977 Keith Haring Bean Salad lithograph. Which is up to $200,000?

Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022 / PBS Peter Planes (right) appraises an Albert H. Potter pocket chronometer, ca. 1885, in Santa Fe, NM, June 14, 2022. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Santa Fe’s Museum Hill, Hour 3” premieres Monday, February 6 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022 / PBS James Ffrench appraises an Anatolian Smyrna rug, ca. 1675, in Santa Fe, NM, June 14, 2022. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Santa Fe’s Museum Hill, Hour 3” premieres Monday, February 6 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS

