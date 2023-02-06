Don Lewis and the Live Electronic Orchestra
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2
Don Lewis, an African American musician/inventor/engineer battles technical barriers and institutional racism in his quest to change the world's musical landscape. His pioneering spirit, technological vision and musical mastery would go on to shape the sounds of electronic music.
Don Lewis & The Live Electronic Orchestra Trailer
Credit: Ned Augustenborg,2022