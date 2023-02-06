Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

Don Lewis and the Live Electronic Orchestra

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM PST
Don Lewis at his one-of-kind creation, LEO (Live Electronic Orchestra)
Ned Augustenborg, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons
/
Ned Augustenborg, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
Don Lewis at his one-of-kind creation, LEO (Live Electronic Orchestra)

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2

Don Lewis, an African American musician/inventor/engineer battles technical barriers and institutional racism in his quest to change the world's musical landscape. His pioneering spirit, technological vision and musical mastery would go on to shape the sounds of electronic music.

"Don Lewis & The Live Electronic Orchestra" is on Facebook

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Don Lewis & The Live Electronic Orchestra Trailer

Credit: Ned Augustenborg,2022

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News