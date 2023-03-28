MURDER, THEY HOPE: Season 1

Premieres Fridays, March 31 - April 14, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Watch now with KPBS Passport!

Johnny Vegas and Sian Gibson return to our screens as Terry and Gemma who, having decided to quit the coach tour game are trying, and failing, to become private investigators. We follow Terry and Gemma battling obsessive figurine collectors, pasty poisoners, and a serial killer only Terry can catch. Big crimes, big laughs, woefully inadequate investigative ability on MURDER, THEY HOPE.

UKTV / GPB / UKTV A scene from MURDER, THEY HOPE Episode 3 "Dales of the Unexpected"

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “The Bunny Trap” Friday, March 31 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Gemma and Terry are now private investigators. Bad ones. But, as luck would have it, they have in their possession a valuable collector's piece that the murderous Bunny Man will stop at nothing to acquire. Gemma lays a trap for the Bunny Man while Terry heads up a very low-quality investigation.

UKTV / UKTV (GPB) MURDER, THEY HOPE Episode 1: The Bunnyman, Janine Duvitski as Betty and Nitin Ganatra as Carl

Episode 2: “Evil Under The Bun” Friday, April 7 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Gemma’s sister, Monica is starring in an Am-Dram production of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ sponsored by the town’s local bakers. Unfortunately, somebody is poisoning the baker’s products, and lives are now at risk. In a race against time, it’s one of the most Shakespearean investigations Gemma and Terry have ever been entangled in.

©UKTV/Steve Peskett / GPB / UKTV Ethan Lawrence as Ray, Paul Whitehouse as Monty, Shobna Gulati as Vicky, Johnny Vegas as Terry, Sian Gibson as Gemma, Sarah Hadland as Monica, Olivia Nakintu as Julie, Jason Barnett as Cappy and Layton Williams as Sam in MURDER, THE HOPE "Evil Under the Bun."

Episode 3: “Dales of the Unexpected” Friday, April 14 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - The series finale sees a twisted serial killer on the loose and only Terry and Gemma’s coach tour knowledge can help the police find the murderer. Will they solve the clues he leaves them and catch the psychopath before more bodies litter the Yorkshire Dales?

UKTV/ GPB / UKTV A scene from MURDER, THEY HOPE Episode 3 "Dales of the Unexpected"

Watch On Your Schedule:

All 3 episodes are now available on demand with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.