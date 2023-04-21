Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Shelburne Museum - Hour 1

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 21, 2023 at 1:57 PM PDT
Travis Landry (right) appraises a 1999 Pokémon Card collection, in Shelburne, Vt. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 24 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS
Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022
/
GBH News
Travis Landry (right) appraises a 1999 Pokémon Card collection, in Shelburne, Vt. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 24 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS

Premieres Monday, April 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Wednesday, April 26 at 7 p.m. on KPS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Appraisal: John F. Kennedy Briefcase, ca. 1950
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Get wowed by shocking finds from Shelburne Museum, including a 1999 Pokémon Card collection, Winold Reiss Morning Star mixed-media art, ca. 1934 and a Raymond Yard platinum & diamond Ring, ca. 1940. Guess the find that's up to $100,000!

Alasdair Nichol (right) appraises a Winold Reiss Morning Star mixed media art ca. 1934, in Shelburne, Vt. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 24 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS
Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022
/
GBH News
Alasdair Nichol (right) appraises a Winold Reiss Morning Star mixed media art ca. 1934, in Shelburne, Vt. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 24 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS App, stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.

Episodes are available on demand for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Lark Mason Jr. (right) appraises a Chinese Late Ming Dynasty Buddha bronze, in Shelburne, Vt. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 24 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS
Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022
/
GBH News
Lark Mason Jr. (right) appraises a Chinese Late Ming Dynasty Buddha bronze, in Shelburne, Vt. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 24 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS

Subscribe: Antiques Roadshow Podcast:

On the ROADSHOW podcast, producers chat with many of your favorite ROADSHOW experts about their experiences in search of America's hidden treasures and other antiques issues in the news: Subscribe ITUNES | SOUNDCLOUD | STITCHER | PODBEAN

Join The Community + Share Stories:

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is now on TikTok! Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram + @RoadshowPBS on Twitter #antiquesroadshow

Linda Dyer (right) apprises an Apache Oila, ca. 1895, in Shelburne, Vt. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 24 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS
Courtesy of Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022
/
PBS
Linda Dyer (right) apprises an Apache Oila, ca. 1895, in Shelburne, Vt. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 24 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News