Premieres Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Through the personal and inspiring stories of four patients urgently searching for answers to mysterious symptoms, "Below The Belt: The Last Health Taboo" exposes widespread problems in our healthcare system that disproportionately affect women. From societal taboos and gender bias to misinformed doctors and financial barriers to care, the film shines a light on how millions are effectively silenced. Through its powerful, intimate storytelling, it’s a tribute to the strength of women and a stirring message for better care.

Below The Belt: The Last Health Taboo: Trailer

Below The Belt: The Last Health Taboo: The Mystery

Limitations of Treatment

