Below The Belt: The Last Health Taboo

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 6, 2023 at 12:39 PM PDT
Laura Cone waits in pre-operative holding room with her father, Brian Millions.
Laura Cone waits in pre-operative holding room with her father, Brian Millions.

Premieres Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Through the personal and inspiring stories of four patients urgently searching for answers to mysterious symptoms, "Below The Belt: The Last Health Taboo" exposes widespread problems in our healthcare system that disproportionately affect women. From societal taboos and gender bias to misinformed doctors and financial barriers to care, the film shines a light on how millions are effectively silenced. Through its powerful, intimate storytelling, it’s a tribute to the strength of women and a stirring message for better care.

Below The Belt: The Last Health Taboo: Trailer
Below The Belt: The Last Health Taboo: The Mystery
Limitations of Treatment

Watch On Your Schedule:

This film will be available to stream with the PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.

Join The Conversation:

"Below The Belt" film on Facebook / Instagram

