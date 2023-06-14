INDEPENDENT LENS: Mama Bears

Premieres Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Spread across the country and connected through private Facebook support groups, a network of women call themselves “mama bears,” because of the ferocity with which they fight for the rights of their LGBTQ+ children. Though many of these mothers may have grown up as fundamentalist, evangelical Christians, they are now risking losing friends, families, and faith communities to champion their kids—even if it challenges their belief systems.

INDEPENDENT LENS: Trailer | Mama Bears

From Emmy® Award-winning director Daresha Kyi, “Mama Bears” makes its broadcast debut on INDEPENDENT LENS. The film follows the journeys taken by Kimberly Shappley and Sara Cunningham, two mama bears whose profound love for their LGBTQ+ children has turned them into advocates for the queer community. Shappley shares her story of wrestling with the conservative Christian beliefs and values she grew up with while raising her young transgender daughter, Kai. Reconciling her faith with Kai’s identity leads Kimberly to navigate new territory during the controversial bathroom bill legislation introduced in Texas.

Cameron Mitchell / ITVS Sara waving at marchers during Atlanta Pride

Similarly, Cunningham opens up about connecting with and finding support from other mothers of LGBTQ+ children through the mama bears’ private Facebook group. Through her son’s journey to come out, Cunningham begins to reconcile her own conservative Christian beliefs and eventually creates Free Mom Hugs, a nonprofit and movement that brings groups of fellow mama bears to Pride Parades and events across the country every year to offer hugs.

Amy Bench / ITVS Sign outside the First Methodist Church on the second Free Mom Hugs Tour

At the heart of the film is the story of Tammi Terrell Morris, a young African American lesbian whose struggle for self-acceptance exemplifies why the mama bears are so vital. The documentary shows how Morris battled with her identity for years, walked away from the church to explore her sexuality, and then later denounced her lifestyle within the LGBTQ+ community. She ultimately comes to embrace her authentic self and embarks on a journey to become an LGBTQ+ advocate within the church.

Amy Bench / ITVS Tammi and her girlfriend Shadae on the couch

Through these stories and others from the mama bears’ Facebook group, the documentary illuminates the unequivocal power of unconditional love in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights. The mama bears’ movement continues to surge, as their Facebook network lists membership at tens of thousands of members.

Amy Bench / ITVS Sara and Parker at the site of Matthew Shepard's death

Filmmaker Quote:

“When I first learned about the mama bears, I felt instantly compelled to tell the stories of these amazing, fierce women who have been transformed by love for their children. From the beginning, my hope was that by sharing their journeys, the film would bridge seemingly insurmountable divides between conservative Christians and the queer community, and help bring healing to LGBTQ+ people who may have been rejected by religious family members,” said filmmaker Daresha Kyi. “With the film’s broadcast on INDEPENDENT LENS, I’m excited for it to reach even larger audiences and find the people who need its message of hope the most.”

Kelly West / ITVS Kai looking up with her arms outstretched, wearing the trans flag like a cape

Watch On Your Schedule:

This film will be available to stream on demand with the PBS App for a limited time after broadcast.

Join The Conversation:

Mama Bears Doc on Facebook / Instagram

Credits:

Director/Producer Daresha Kyi. Producer Laura Tatham. Executive Producers Lois Vossen, Sally Jo Fifer. INDEPENDENT LENS is presented by ITVS. “Mama Bears” received co-production support from ITVS through its Open Call funding initiative, which supports projects through completion for broadcast on public television.