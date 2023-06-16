Give Now
Unidad: Gay & Lesbian Latinos Unidos

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 16, 2023 at 3:31 PM PDT
Monday, June 19, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Wednesday, June 28 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2 (not available to stream)

Gay and Lesbian Latinos Unidos was founded in 1981, only a few years before HIV/AIDS began to ravage LGBTQ communities. GLLU was the Los Angeles area’s first major Queer Latin@ organization, and the film chronicles events at a pivotal time in the history of LGBTQ equality, women’s rights, and civil rights movements that shaped the destinies of GLLU’s communities.
UNIDAD: Gay & Lesbian Latinos Unidos - Trailer
The film features interviews with GLLU founders and members, as well as archival footage and photographs. The film is a must-see for anyone interested in the history of the LGBTQ+ movement, the history of Los Angeles, and the history of the Latine community.

Gay & Lesbian Latinos Unidos (GLLU) undated photo
Gregorio Davila
/
PBS So Cal
Gay & Lesbian Latinos Unidos (GLLU) undated photo

“We are thrilled to share the story of GLLU with a wider audience,” said director Gregorio Davila. “GLLU was a vital organization that made a real difference in the lives of so many people.”

Still from "Unidad: Gay & Lesbian Latinos Unidos"
Gregorio Davila
Still from "Unidad: Gay & Lesbian Latinos Unidos"

Credits: Directed, Produced by Gregorio Davila, L.A. A Queer History Productions. Executive Produced by Roland Palencia, Palencia Productions. Produced by Mario J. Novoa in association with Film Bliss Studios.

The film was made possible with support from the California Endowment, L.A. Care, AltaMed, and AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
