Unidad: Gay & Lesbian Latinos Unidos

Gay and Lesbian Latinos Unidos was founded in 1981, only a few years before HIV/AIDS began to ravage LGBTQ communities. GLLU was the Los Angeles area’s first major Queer Latin@ organization, and the film chronicles events at a pivotal time in the history of LGBTQ equality, women’s rights, and civil rights movements that shaped the destinies of GLLU’s communities.

The film features interviews with GLLU founders and members, as well as archival footage and photographs. The film is a must-see for anyone interested in the history of the LGBTQ+ movement, the history of Los Angeles, and the history of the Latine community.

“We are thrilled to share the story of GLLU with a wider audience,” said director Gregorio Davila. “GLLU was a vital organization that made a real difference in the lives of so many people.”

Credits: Directed, Produced by Gregorio Davila, L.A. A Queer History Productions. Executive Produced by Roland Palencia, Palencia Productions. Produced by Mario J. Novoa in association with Film Bliss Studios.

The film was made possible with support from the California Endowment, L.A. Care, AltaMed, and AIDS Healthcare Foundation.