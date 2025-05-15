San Diego weekend arts events: Farming art, lucha libre and so much theater

Visual art | Theater | Music | Dance | Family | Live music

'California Grown, Plein Air'

Curated from an open call, Bonita Museum & Cultural Center will open an exhibit of plein air art — or the practice of painting outdoors — centered on local farmers and produce. The exhibit will be judged by Edible San Diego editor Katie Stokes and includes dozens of artists with works ranging from San Diego-area flower fields, farmers markets and local farms. To commemorate the opening, the museum will host a "Paint Out" at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 16.

2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 17. On view through June 20 | Bonita Museum & Cultural Center, 4355 Bonita Rd., Bonita | Free | MORE INFO

'Sin Miedo: An Anti-Fascist Group Art Show'

Curated by Sin Miedo Collective — which includes artists Yvette Roman, Natalia Ventura, Bucky Montero, John Mireles, Betty Bangs and Liliana Hueso — this collection of local art, poetry and installations is connected by themes of resistance and community. The exhibit opens with a reception featuring spoken word performances and music by DJs.

4-8 p.m. Saturday, May 17 | Tularosa Gallery, 2602 Imperial Ave., Imperial Beach | Free | MORE INFO

Theater

Ben Krantz Studio The cast of "Jaja's African Hair Braiding" is shown in an undated production photo.

'Jaja's African Hair Braiding'

Jocelyn Bioh's "Jaja's African Hair Braiding" opens at the La Jolla Playhouse, fresh from an extended Broadway run. Set in Harlem at a West African hair braiding salon, the play follows the braiders and the women who frequent the space. At the heart of the story is the relationship between Jaja and her daughter Marie, who just graduated from high school. Directed by Whitney White, the production begins with low-cost previews Saturday; opening night is Friday, May 23.

May 17 - June 15 | La Jolla Playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Dr., UC San Diego | $30-$90 | MORE INFO

'The Counter'

Playwright Meghan Kennedy's dramedy "The Counter," which premiered in New York last fall, is set in a diner and features an extremely small cast: waitress Katie, her regular customer Paul, and a brief appearance by someone from his past. As their imbalanced friendship develops, they work their way through grief, depression and loneliness.

Through June 1 | Moxie Theatre, 6663 El Cajon Blvd., Ste. N, Rolando | $20-$50 | MORE INFO

'Merry Me'

Hansol Jung's "Merry Me" is a sex comedy set on an imaginary island during an imaginary war, melding jokes, cultural references and a central conflict that veers between farce and low-budget adult cinema. Directed at Diversionary by Vanessa Stalling. Low-cost previews run through May 23.

Through June 8 | Diversionary Theatre, 4545 Park Blvd. #101, University Heights | $40-$66.50 | MORE INFO

San Diego International Fringe Festival: 'Nightime Julianne'

Playwright Lani Gobaleza, known for her 2023 play "Every Day Vanilla" at Moxie Theatre and adapted from her short story published in the San Diego City Works Press anthology "Sunshine/Noir II," brings a solo show to Fringe. "Nighttime Julianne" centers on a woman approaching her 35th birthday, confronting major life changes. Gobaleza is also co-owner of PARU Tea, featured in the inaugural episode of The Finest .

6 p.m. Thursday, May 15; 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 17; 6 p.m. Monday, May 19; 9 p.m. Thursday, May 22; 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 25 | New Destiny, 4931 Logan Ave., Ste. 102, Lincoln Park | $13 | MORE INFO

Wagner New Play Festival

This annual festival showcases new works by UC San Diego's MFA playwriting students. While most performances are sold out, waitlist spots are available. Tickets remain for Mylan Gray's "Motherloss."

Through May 17 | Various venues, UC San Diego | $10-$20 | MORE INFO

Music

Payare & Thibaudet, Saint-Saëns & Shostakovich

The San Diego Symphony welcomes pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet to perform Camille Saint-Saëns' "Piano Concerto No. 5 in F Major, Op. 103, Egyptian." Conducted by Rafael Payare, the orchestra will also perform Shostakovich's "Leningrad" Symphony.

7:30 p.m. Friday, May 16, and Saturday May 17 | Jacobs Music Center, 1245 Seventh Ave., downtown | $39-$120 | MORE INFO

Courtesy of La Jolla Music Society Wynton Marsalis is shown in an undated photo.

'Louis' silent film screening with live performance by Wynton Marsalis and Cecile Licad

Set in 1907 New Orleans, "Louis" follows a boy inspired by jazz legend Louis Armstrong who turns to the trumpet as an escape from poverty. Wynton Marsalis composed the score and will perform it live with pianist Cecile Licad and an 11-piece ensemble.

7 p.m. Sunday, May 17 | Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtown | $71.70+ | MORE INFO

Dance

Canela Photo San Diego Ballet dancers Stephanie Maiorano (Juliet) and Tonatiuh Gómez (Romeo) are shown in an undated photo.

San Diego Ballet: 'Romeo et Juliet'

Artistic director Javier Velasco returns with a restaging of Shakespeare's classic tragedy. In a director's statement, Velasco said he abridged Prokofiev's score to avoid overpowering the story. "The trick with this piece was balancing the hugeness of the music with the fragility of the two characters," he wrote. The company has also distilled the sprawling plot down to the love story between Romeo and Juliet.

2 p.m and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 17 | Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtown | $29-$101 | MORE INFO

San Diego Dance Theater Spring Showcase: 'Kaleidoscope'

Always an expressive and approachable collection of contemporary dance pieces, the San Diego Dance Theater spring production includes performances from youth dance classes (expect cuteness) alongside the adult/aging creatively classes, plus a showcase from company dancers.

3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 18 | Light Box Theater, 2590 Truxton Rd. #205, Liberty Station | $13.24 | MORE INFO

Family, Festivals and More

'Goldenpalooza'

A new, family-friendly festival in Golden Hill features live music from School of Rock, Golden Hill UTC-8 School Choir, San Diego Junior Theatre and more. Also on offer: hands-on artmaking activities and community installations. While the festival is free, a $25 "Art Experience Pass" provides access to artist-led workshops like zine-making or painting.

11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, May 17 | Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Dr., Golden Hill | Free | MORE INFO

Lucha Fest

Curious about lucha libre and luchador culture? This free, all-ages event features matches, a mural unveiling, live music, food vendors, a popup market and artmaking. It's presented by the Comic-Con Museum, Museo de Lucha Libre Tijuana Mexicana, the Office of the Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego and others. It also serves as a kickoff for the museum's upcoming " Sangre, Sudor, y Mito: The Art and Tradition of Mexican Lucha Libre ," opening May 22.