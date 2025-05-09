CROSSING SOUTH: Marea Alta Seafood & Tacos Compadres
Premieres Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Saturday, May 17 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV and Monday, May 19 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2
Enjoy Michelin-worthy tacos at a hidden gem in Tijuana, and innovative seafood at Marea Alta near Rosarito.
First, we explore a hole-in-the-wall taco stand in Tijuana, crafting seafood tacos deserving of a Michelin star.
Next, we visit a highly recommended seafood spot south of Rosarito. This place originated as a food truck, but has expanded into a sit-down restaurant. Hear from founder Emilio Kabande as he explains how this place delivers incredible foods to locals and expats.
Marea Alta Seafood is on Facebook
Tacos Compadres is on Instagram / Facebook