CROSSING SOUTH: Marea Alta Seafood & Tacos Compadres

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 9, 2025 at 4:59 PM PDT
Host Jorge Meraz tastes the shrimp tacos at the Carreta Los Compadres taco stand.
Centurion5 Productions
Host Jorge Meraz tastes the shrimp tacos at the Carreta Los Compadres taco stand.

Premieres Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Saturday, May 17 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV and Monday, May 19 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Enjoy Michelin-worthy tacos at a hidden gem in Tijuana, and innovative seafood at Marea Alta near Rosarito.

Octopus dish at Marea Alta seafood south of Rosarito.
Centurion5 Productions
Octopus dish at Marea Alta seafood south of Rosarito.

First, we explore a hole-in-the-wall taco stand in Tijuana, crafting seafood tacos deserving of a Michelin star.

Shrimp tacos being cooked at the Carreta Los Compadres taco stand.
Centurion5 Productions
Shrimp tacos being cooked at the Carreta Los Compadres taco stand.

Next, we visit a highly recommended seafood spot south of Rosarito. This place originated as a food truck, but has expanded into a sit-down restaurant. Hear from founder Emilio Kabande as he explains how this place delivers incredible foods to locals and expats.

Host Jorge Meraz meets chef Jesus Lara at the Carreta Los Compadres taco stand in Tijuana.
Centurion5 Productions
Host Jorge Meraz meets chef Jesus Lara at the Carreta Los Compadres taco stand in Tijuana.

Marea Alta Seafood is on Facebook

Tacos Compadres is on Instagram / Facebook

    Jennifer Robinson
    Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
