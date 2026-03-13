Record-setting heat wave grips SD County, SoCal

San Diego County is in the grips of a record-setting heat wave Thursday as an unseasonal extended hot spell blanketed Southern California.

"Daily record highs will be broken in several locations," said the National Weather Service. "A return of onshore flow will bring some cooling to the coastal basin over the weekend, but temps will remain above average nonetheless."

A strengthening high-pressure atmospheric system combined with winds out of the east will bring widespread record heat until the end of the week. High temperatures will be 20 to 25 degrees above average west of the mountains through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Maximum thermometer readings through Friday are likely to reach the low to mid-80s near the coast and the 90s across the inland valleys, tying or breaking records, the NWS reported. The East County highlands and desert locales will get less dramatic warming, up to about five degrees, meteorologists said.

An NWS heat advisory for coastal and valley communities will be in effect until at least 8 p.m. Friday. The weekend will be less toasty but still unusually warm for this time of year, according to the NWS.

Matthew Bowler A surfer launches off of the lip of a wave in Ocean Beach during a winter heat wave, San Diego, March 13, 2026. Matthew Bowler A surfer walks out of the water in Ocean Beach during a winter heat wave, San Diego, March 13, 2026.

Next week, even hotter conditions are expected to arrive, bringing all- time record temperatures for March in some locations, forecasters reported.

Authorities advise the public to prevent heat-related health problems over the period by drinking plenty of fluids, staying out of the sun, limiting strenuous activities to early morning or evening, taking refuge in air- conditioned spaces if possible and checking in on potentially at-risk friends, relatives and neighbors.