Charity fraud scheme; Mexicali farmers demand payouts; Port of Entry podcast

Two men behind a charity fraud scheme pleaded guilty to federal charges this week.

The case involved a scheme to siphon money from concession stands at some of San Diego's most well-known stadiums, including Petco Park — the home of the San Diego Padres.

The scheme was originally uncovered through reporting from Voice of San Diego. We sit down with the lead reporter for more details.

Plus, farmers in Mexicali are protesting low payouts as part of an international agreement where they agreed to conserve Colorado River water.

And, we sit down with the hosts of the KPBS podcast "Port of Entry" to learn about what drives them to tell cross-border stories about the San Diego-Tijuana region.

Guests:

