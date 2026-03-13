Charity fraud scheme; Mexicali farmers demand payouts; Port of Entry podcast
March 13, 2026 at 11:02 AM PDT
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Two men behind a charity fraud scheme pleaded guilty to federal charges this week.
The case involved a scheme to siphon money from concession stands at some of San Diego's most well-known stadiums, including Petco Park — the home of the San Diego Padres.
The scheme was originally uncovered through reporting from Voice of San Diego. We sit down with the lead reporter for more details.
Plus, farmers in Mexicali are protesting low payouts as part of an international agreement where they agreed to conserve Colorado River water.
And, we sit down with the hosts of the KPBS podcast "Port of Entry" to learn about what drives them to tell cross-border stories about the San Diego-Tijuana region.
Reel rebel: Emilio Montiel and the courage to dream big (or how a Mexican filmmaker built his own movie empire)
The Port of Entry team follows 71-year-old singer, actor and film producer Emilio Montiel on the set of his films. We discover there's more to his direct-to-YouTube movies than meets the eye — and are reminded of the value of believing in your dreams.
Guests:
- Will Huntsberry, assistant editor, Voice of San Diego
- Mackenzie Elmer, energy and environment reporter, Voice of San Diego
- Vicente Calderón, founder and editor in chief of Tijuanapress.com
- Natalie Gonzalez Rodriguez, co-host, Port of Entry
- Alan Lilienthal, co-host, Port of Entry