Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Roundtable Cover Image
KPBS Roundtable

Charity fraud scheme; Mexicali farmers demand payouts; Port of Entry podcast

 March 13, 2026 at 11:02 AM PDT
By Andrew Bracken / Producer/Host, KPBS Roundtable,  Ashley Rusch / Producer
Ways To Subscribe
A view of Petco Park during San Diego Padres Fanfest.
Bennett Lacy
/
KPBS
A view of Petco Park during San Diego Padres Fanfest.

Two men behind a charity fraud scheme pleaded guilty to federal charges this week.

The case involved a scheme to siphon money from concession stands at some of San Diego's most well-known stadiums, including Petco Park — the home of the San Diego Padres.

The scheme was originally uncovered through reporting from Voice of San Diego. We sit down with the lead reporter for more details.

Plus, farmers in Mexicali are protesting low payouts as part of an international agreement where they agreed to conserve Colorado River water.

And, we sit down with the hosts of the KPBS podcast "Port of Entry" to learn about what drives them to tell cross-border stories about the San Diego-Tijuana region.

Arts & Culture
Reel rebel: Emilio Montiel and the courage to dream big (or how a Mexican filmmaker built his own movie empire)
Adrian Villalobos
Alan Lilienthal
Chrissy Nguyen
Julio C. Ortiz-Franco
Natalie Gonzalez Rodriguez
The Port of Entry team follows 71-year-old singer, actor and film producer Emilio Montiel on the set of his films. We discover there's more to his direct-to-YouTube movies than meets the eye — and are reminded of the value of believing in your dreams.

Guests:

KPBS Roundtable