Meet the candidates for the Chula Vista mayoral primary race

What does the Chula Vista Mayor do?
Chula Vista is a charter city with a council manager system. Under this system, the city council selects a city manager to oversee the day-to-day operations.
The mayor of Chula Vista mostly serves as another member of the city council — but with a few added perks. The mayor represents the city at official events and in regional bodies like SANDAG. The city’s mayor also has more of a say in what items are on the weekly city council agenda.
How much does the Chula Vista Mayor get paid?
As of 2024, the mayor's base salary is $158,545. Under the city's charter, pay increases for elected officials are tied with that of a state Superior Court judge, which usually receives an annual raise. The mayor receives 66% of a Superior Court Judge's salary.
The mayor is also eligible for a car allowance up to $1,000 per month and a cell phone allowance up to $60 per month.
Sources: California State Controller, City of Chula Vista Human Resources Department
Meet the candidates
Yair Gersten
- Party: Registered Democrat
- Professional background: Gersten is an administrative analyst with the County of San Diego. He previously entered his name to run for the District 1 seat on the County Board of Supervisors but did not qualify for the ballot.
- Top three priorities:
- Improving the ACT Chula Vista app
- Roads and streets
- Child care
- None
Some campaign reports were not available when this explainer was written. However, you can track the most recent filings yourself through the City of Chula Vista Campaign Disclosure portal.
💡 How to find the data:
- Visit the portal
- Type the candidate’s name in the "Search By Name" field
- Find the most recent Form 460 and click "View." That will download the form as a PDF document.
- Open the file and make sure it's not from years prior to 2025. Pay close attention to the "Statement covers period" dates at the top of the form you want the latest available time period.
- Check Line 5, Column B on the Summary Page to see the "Calendar Year to Date" total. This automatically combines the contribution amounts from previous months.
- Go to Schedule A to see donor names and other details.
John McCann
- Party: Registered Republican
- Professional background: McCann is the current Mayor of Chula Vista. He was elected in 2022 and has served on the Chula Vista City Council for close to two decades. He is also a U.S. Navy reservist.
- Top three priorities:
- Public safety
- Infrastructure
- Public parks
- Chula Vista Firefighters
- Chula Vista Police Officers Association
- The Republican Party of San Diego County
- Building Industry Association of San Diego County
Some campaign reports were not available when this explainer was written. However, you can track the most recent filings yourself through the City of Chula Vista Campaign Disclosure portal.
💡 How to find the data:
- Visit the portal
- Type the candidate’s name in the "Search By Name" field
- Find the most recent Form 460 and click "View." That will download the form as a PDF document.
- Open the file and make sure it's not from years prior to 2025. Pay close attention to the "Statement covers period" dates at the top of the form you want the latest available time period.
- Check Line 5, Column B on the Summary Page to see the "Calendar Year to Date" total. This automatically combines the contribution amounts from previous months.
- Go to Schedule A to see donor names and other details.
Francisco Tamayo
- Party: Registered Democrat
- Professional background: Tamayo is a current trustee on the Chula Vista Elementary School District Board. He works as the Director of Information Technology and Security at Calbright College, an online community college.
- Top three priorities:
- Economic development
- Public safety
- Homelessness
- Chula Vista City Councilmember Michael Inzunza
- Chula Vista City Councilmember Cesar Fernandez
Some campaign reports were not available when this explainer was written. However, you can track the most recent filings yourself through the City of Chula Vista Campaign Disclosure portal.
💡 How to find the data:
- Visit the portal
- Type the candidate’s name in the "Search By Name" field
- Find the most recent Form 460 and click "View." That will download the form as a PDF document.
- Open the file and make sure it's not from years prior to 2025. Pay close attention to the "Statement covers period" dates at the top of the form you want the latest available time period.
- Check Line 5, Column B on the Summary Page to see the "Calendar Year to Date" total. This automatically combines the contribution amounts from previous months.
- Go to Schedule A to see donor names and other details.
The issues
- McCann says he would seek to address the cost of living by advancing new affordable housing for both homeowners and renters. He emphasized his track record of fighting new taxes and fees. McCann also touted his work on Chula Vista’s planned “Innovation District,” which the city hopes will attract tech companies and more high-paid jobs to the east side of the city.
- Gersten also said he would focus closely on housing. He said he would try to make it easier for affordable housing developers to get permits for new homes. Gersten said he would also want to take a second look at allowing homeowners to build more stand-alone cottages, or ADUs, on their property.
- Tamayo did not respond to an interview request. In his candidate statement, he said he would try to bring new work and housing opportunities for growing families and young adults.
- McCann is pitching himself as a leader on homelessness policy. He led the push for a sweeping ban on encampments in Chula Vista. He has also overseen the implementation of the city’s Otay Bridge Shelter and the city’s Homeless Outreach Team. The city plans to open a new permanent supportive housing project next year.
- Gersten said he sees a disconnect between community organizations and unhoused people in Chula Vista. He said he would prioritize connecting those organizations with unhoused communities.
- In his candidate statement, Tamayo said he would push alongside county agencies for mental health services, drug rehabilitation and protective shelters. He also said he would fight to add more police to Chula Vista neighborhoods.
- McCann said improving Chula Vista’s infrastructure will be a major priority for him — in particular, building more park space across the city. He said he would support development projects in underserved communities, touting the new Gaylord Resort on the city’s western side, and said he would also invest in other aging infrastructure like libraries.
- Gersten said he didn’t have immediate plans for development beyond reducing barriers for housing developers. He said he would want to do more research before making any decisions.
- In his candidate statement, Tamayo said he would try to reduce traffic congestion and increase mobility options for seniors and young people.
- McCann has made a point of staying out of discussions on the City Council about Chula Vista’s response when federal immigration agents enter the city, claiming his status as a Naval reservist prevents him from talking about federal issues. He said he would continue to do so.
- Gersten said he did not support federal agents arresting Chula Vista residents without criminal records. He said he would continue the City Council’s current approach, which has included a city-run “Know Your Rights” campaign and a proposal to have the Police Department give reports on federal immigration enforcement activity.
- Tamayo did not address how the city should interact with federal immigration officials in his candidate statement.