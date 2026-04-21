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KPBS Voter Hub - Election information for voters and resources

Meet the candidates for the Chula Vista mayoral primary race

By Kori Suzuki / South Bay and Imperial Valley Reporter
Published April 21, 2026 at 5:55 PM PDT

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What does the Chula Vista Mayor do?

Chula Vista is a charter city with a council manager system. Under this system, the city council selects a city manager to oversee the day-to-day operations.

The mayor of Chula Vista mostly serves as another member of the city council — but with a few added perks. The mayor represents the city at official events and in regional bodies like SANDAG. The city’s mayor also has more of a say in what items are on the weekly city council agenda.

How much does the Chula Vista Mayor get paid?

As of 2024, the mayor's base salary is $158,545. Under the city's charter, pay increases for elected officials are tied with that of a state Superior Court judge, which usually receives an annual raise. The mayor receives 66% of a Superior Court Judge's salary.

The mayor is also eligible for a car allowance up to $1,000 per month and a cell phone allowance up to $60 per month.

Sources: California State Controller, City of Chula Vista Human Resources Department

From our Public Matters partners
  1. Chula Vista mayoral challenger leads with immigration, affordability

Meet the candidates

 Yair Gersten

  • Party: Registered Democrat
  • Professional background: Gersten is an administrative analyst with the County of San Diego. He previously entered his name to run for the District 1 seat on the County Board of Supervisors but did not qualify for the ballot.
  • Top three priorities:

    • Improving the ACT Chula Vista app
    • Roads and streets
    • Child care

John McCann

  • Party: Registered Republican
  • Professional background: McCann is the current Mayor of Chula Vista. He was elected in 2022 and has served on the Chula Vista City Council for close to two decades. He is also a U.S. Navy reservist.
  • Top three priorities:

    • Public safety
    • Infrastructure
    • Public parks

Francisco Tamayo

  • Party: Registered Democrat
  • Professional background: Tamayo is a current trustee on the Chula Vista Elementary School District Board. He works as the Director of Information Technology and Security at Calbright College, an online community college.
  • Top three priorities:

    • Economic development
    • Public safety
    • Homelessness

The issues

  • McCann says he would seek to address the cost of living by advancing new affordable housing for both homeowners and renters. He emphasized his track record of fighting new taxes and fees. McCann also touted his work on Chula Vista’s planned “Innovation District,” which the city hopes will attract tech companies and more high-paid jobs to the east side of the city.
  • Gersten also said he would focus closely on housing. He said he would try to make it easier for affordable housing developers to get permits for new homes. Gersten said he would also want to take a second look at allowing homeowners to build more stand-alone cottages, or ADUs, on their property.
  • Tamayo did not respond to an interview request. In his candidate statement, he said he would try to bring new work and housing opportunities for growing families and young adults.

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Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections News
Kori Suzuki
Kori Suzuki covers South San Diego County and the Imperial Valley for KPBS. He reports on the decisions of local government officials with a particular focus on environmental issues, housing affordability, and race and identity. He is especially drawn to stories that show how we are all complicated and multidimensional.
See stories by Kori Suzuki

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