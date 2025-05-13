'Hands off our parks,' local leaders to say to mayor, San Diego City Council

Local leaders and community groups are demanding Mayor Todd Gloria and the San Diego City Council to reject proposed budget cuts which would slash parks, libraries, recreation centers and more.

The groups are encouraging the city government to instead "invest in a future rooted in equity and opportunity," a statement reads.

"San Diego's working families and historically under-resourced neighborhoods are at risk," it continues. "Proposed city budget cuts threaten the services that keep our communities safe, connected, and thriving.

"Parks, libraries, youth programs, and housing stability initiatives are not luxuries — they are lifelines. For decades, communities of color have endured chronic underinvestment. This coalition is calling for city leadership to fund our future, not undermine it."