California attorney general launches civil rights investigation into San Diego juvenile halls

The California Attorney General's Office has opened a civil rights investigation into whether youths have been mistreated at San Diego County's juvenile hall facilities, it was announced Tuesday.

The investigation will examine conditions at the county's East Mesa Juvenile Detention Facility and Youth Transition Campus, according to a statement issued Tuesday, which said the Attorney General's office will look into "whether the county has engaged in a pattern or practice of unlawful treatment of youth" at the facilities. It will also examine the educational services provided to incarcerated youth by the San Diego County Office of Education.

The announcement did not outline any specific incidents or allegations that may have prompted the investigation.

In a statement, California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office said no determinations have been made regarding any "specific complaints, allegations, or the overall policies and practices of the county or SDCOE."

However, if any unlawful practices did take place, "the office will also determine what potential reforms are needed to ensure that comprehensive corrective action takes place at these facilities."

Bonta said, "Every young person deserves the opportunity to learn and grow in a safe, dignified, and welcoming environment. My office will investigate conditions at San Diego juvenile halls to ensure San Diego County and its Office of Education are following the law and meeting their obligation to the children they serve."

Bonta's office asked anyone with information on the treatment of youths at those facilities to contact the California Department of Justice's Bureau of Children's Justice at BCJ@doj.ca.gov.