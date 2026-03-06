War in Middle East overshadows Ramadan for San Diego Muslims

The war in the Middle East weighed on the minds of many Muslims in San Diego on Friday during Ramadan, the holiest month in the Muslim world.

It was evidenced when Imam Taha Hassane directly addressed the war at the end of the Friday afternoon service at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

"We have never expected that in the month Ramadan, when Muslims are supposed to enjoy their time and to enjoy fasting and praying at night," he said, "to see another war start.”

Ramadan started on Feb. 17. The war started Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran.

"It's really unfortunate and it's very, very difficult for all of us right now," said Khalid Helmi, a worshipper at the Islamic Center.

As with many Muslims in San Diego, Helmi has family in the Middle East and is worried about them.

"We feel so deeply hurt by their situation," he said.

Hassane called the war "illegal" and said the community is hurting.

"It’s really disturbing, at the time when we are supposed to engage more in reflection and worship and all that stuff," he said. "And then waking up every morning watching the news about the war taking place over there. This is something that no one was expecting.”

Ramadan is a time for prayers and reflection. At the end of Ramadan, which is March 19 this year, is a celebratory festival called Eid al-Fitr. Some worshippers at the Islamic Center said they don't feel like celebrating this year.

“It's not something that sits well with you, right?" Helmi said. "You want to try and have everybody have harmony and peace during this time. And for there to be a war, it's disheartening."