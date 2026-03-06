Give Now
California US Rep. Darrell Issa to retire in move that raises stakes for GOP holding House control

By Michael B. Blood
Published March 6, 2026 at 6:23 PM PST
Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif. listens during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. House Republicans have blocked an attempt by Democrats to chastise Issa for his conduct at a committee hearing.
Lauren Victoria Burke
/
AP
Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif. listens during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Feb. 5, 2014.

Just three months after declaring “I’m not quitting,” California Republican Rep. Darrell Issa announced Friday he is retiring instead of facing a difficult reelection campaign in a redrawn district.

“It’s the right time for a new chapter and new challenges,” Issa said in a statement.

“Serving in Congress has been the honor of my life.”

Issa, a car alarm magnate considered one of the wealthiest members of Congress, had been a chief antagonist for President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton while he served as chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

Issa’s abrupt reversal injects more uncertainty in the race for Southern California’s 48th District, which was drastically reshaped in November after voters approved a new U.S. House map for California to favor Democrats.

With an incumbent out of the running, it may be harder for Republicans to hold the seat and, by extension, the party’s fragile majority in the House.

After redistricting, Issa flirted with the idea of leaving California to run for Congress in Texas. But he decided to stay put in his home state.

“I can hold this seat. I’m not quitting on California and neither should anyone else,” Issa, who represents a district anchored in San Diego County, said in a statement at the time.

California’s new congressional map, which was spearheaded by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, is intended to tip as many as five Republican-held seats to Democrats this year to offset President Donald Trump’s push in Texas to gain five seats for his party there.

