What it's like to tour San Diego in a GoCar

Ever wonder what people see and hear in those little yellow cars you see buzzing around San Diego? KPBS recently went along on a tour with 23 people in town for a family reunion.

1 of 9 Members of the Anderson, Copeland, Sanders family reunion are shown in GoCars just prior to beginning their tour on July 14, 2023. Carlos Castillo 2 of 9 Two members of the Anderson, Copeland, Sanders family reunion are shown in their GoCar going through Banker's Hill on July 14, 2023. Carlos Castillo 3 of 9 Members of the Anderson, Copeland, Sanders family reunion are shown in their GoCars going through downtown San Diego on July 14, 2023. Carlos Castillo 4 of 9 The back of a custom shirt made for the Anderson, Copeland, Sanders family reunion is shown on July 14, 2023. Carlos Castillo 5 of 9 Reunion organizer Luwanna Clark is shown after the GoCar tour on July 14, 2023. Carlos Castillo 6 of 9 Patricia Forte (left) is shown with Gail Copeland after their GoCar tour on July 14, 2023. Carlos Castillo 7 of 9 Members of the Anderson, Copeland, Sanders family reunion are shown watching an instructional video before departing on their tour on July 14, 2023. Carlos Castillo 8 of 9 A GoCar employee is shown helping members of the Anderson, Copeland, Sanders family reunion put on their helmets on July 14, 2023. Carlos Castillo 9 of 9 Members of the Anderson, Copeland, Sanders family reunion gather in the GoCar building prior to beginning their tour on July 14, 2023. Carlos Castillo