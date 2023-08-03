Give Now
What it's like to tour San Diego in a GoCar

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Contributors: Carlos Castillo / Video Journalist
Published August 3, 2023 at 4:34 PM PDT

Ever wonder what people see and hear in those little yellow cars you see buzzing around San Diego? KPBS recently went along on a tour with 23 people in town for a family reunion.

Members of the Anderson, Copeland, Sanders family reunion are shown in GoCars just prior to beginning their tour on July 14, 2023.
1 of 9
Members of the Anderson, Copeland, Sanders family reunion are shown in GoCars just prior to beginning their tour on July 14, 2023.
Carlos Castillo
Two members of the Anderson, Copeland, Sanders family reunion are shown in their GoCar going through Banker's Hill on July 14, 2023.
2 of 9
Two members of the Anderson, Copeland, Sanders family reunion are shown in their GoCar going through Banker's Hill on July 14, 2023.
Carlos Castillo
Members of the Anderson, Copeland, Sanders family reunion are shown in their GoCars going through downtown San Diego on July 14, 2023.
3 of 9
Members of the Anderson, Copeland, Sanders family reunion are shown in their GoCars going through downtown San Diego on July 14, 2023.
Carlos Castillo
The back of a custom shirt made for the Anderson, Copeland, Sanders family reunion is shown on July 14, 2023.
4 of 9
The back of a custom shirt made for the Anderson, Copeland, Sanders family reunion is shown on July 14, 2023.
Carlos Castillo
Reunion organizer Luwanna Clark is shown after the GoCar tour on July 14, 2023.
5 of 9
Reunion organizer Luwanna Clark is shown after the GoCar tour on July 14, 2023.
Carlos Castillo
Patricia Forte (left) is shown with Gail Copeland after their GoCar tour on July 14, 2023.
6 of 9
Patricia Forte (left) is shown with Gail Copeland after their GoCar tour on July 14, 2023.
Carlos Castillo
Members of the Anderson, Copeland, Sanders family reunion are shown watching an instructional video before departing on their tour on July 14, 2023.
7 of 9
Members of the Anderson, Copeland, Sanders family reunion are shown watching an instructional video before departing on their tour on July 14, 2023.
Carlos Castillo
A GoCar employee is shown helping members of the Anderson, Copeland, Sanders family reunion put on their helmets on July 14, 2023.
8 of 9
A GoCar employee is shown helping members of the Anderson, Copeland, Sanders family reunion put on their helmets on July 14, 2023.
Carlos Castillo
Members of the Anderson, Copeland, Sanders family reunion gather in the GoCar building prior to beginning their tour on July 14, 2023.
9 of 9
Members of the Anderson, Copeland, Sanders family reunion gather in the GoCar building prior to beginning their tour on July 14, 2023.
Carlos Castillo

John Carroll
I'm a general assignment reporter and Saturday morning radio anchor for KPBS. I love coming up with story ideas that aren't being covered elsewhere, but I'm also ready to cover the breaking news of the day. In addition, I bring you the local news headlines on Saturday mornings during NPR's Weekend Edition.
