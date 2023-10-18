Give Now
ART21: ART IN THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY: Friends & Strangers

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 18, 2023 at 2:38 PM PDT
Miranda July in a scene from ART IN THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY "Friends and Strangers"
Production still from the "Art in the Twenty-First Century" Season 11 episode, "Friends & Strangers," 2023. © Art21, Inc. 2023.
Miranda July in a scene from ART IN THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY "Friends & Strangers"

Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Sunday, Oct. 22 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

ART IN THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY "Friends & Strangers” showcases the dynamic stories of artists Linda Goode Bryant, Miranda July, Christine Sun Kim, and Cannupa Hanska Luger.

“Each artist featured in ‘Friends & Strangers’ has been considered an outsider at some point in their life,” says Tina Kukielski, Susan Sollins Executive Director and Chief Curator of Art21. “Each one also possesses that magical ability to connect with the world around them through art. I hope this episode teaches those watching that art has the power to help us raise our voice and find our community.”

Resisting the growing isolation of life in the United States, the artists in “Friends & Strangers” imagine new stories to tell about themselves and their communities and discover empowerment in their artistic identities. In the episode, celebrated filmmaker, performer, and writer Miranda July embraces the risks of art-making while staging an impromptu performance at a gas station in Los Angeles.

ART21: Artist Miranda July Performs At a Gas Station

Christine Sun Kim adroitly navigates the hearing-dominant art world in a series of talks, exhibitions, and openings, revealing the biting humor and political commitment that fuels her signature drawings.

ART21: Christine Sun Kim Explains Her Site-Responsive Project

Renowned for his interventions at the 2016 Standing Rock protests, Three Affiliated Tribes of Fort Berthold artist Cannupa Hanska Luger engages indigenous and non-indigenous audiences with interactive projects that acknowledge ugly colonial histories and direct a path forward to an optimistic future.

ART21 "Future Ancestral Technologies"

Lastly, Linda Goode Bryant recalls the communal energy and anarchic spirit of her legendary New York City art space Just Above Midtown, recently celebrated by one of the most venerable art institutions in the country, the Museum of Modern Art.

ART21: The Origin Story of the Art Gallery "Just Above Midtown"

This episode will be available to stream with the PBS App.

Watch Episode 1 "Everyday Icons" and Episode 2 "Bodies of Knowledge"

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
