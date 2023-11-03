Give Now
FRONTLINE: Shattered Dreams of Peace: The Road from Oslo

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 3, 2023 at 2:02 PM PDT
President Clinton brings Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (L) and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat together for an historic handshake after the signing of the Israeli-PLO peace accord at the White House Sept. 13, 1993. Arafat extended his hand first to Rabin. Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev (left) and US Secretary of State Warren Christopher applaud the handshake.
Gary Hershorn/REUTERS
/
FRONTLINE
Tuesday, Nov.7, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Thursday, Nov. 9 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

FRONTLINE presents a seminal account of how the Israeli-Palestinian peace process was undone by politics and violence. A special presentation of the epic 2002 film tracing the unraveling of the peace process set in motion by the Oslo Accords.

FRONTLINE: Shattered Dreams of Peace: The Road to Oslo

View a timeline of events:

From the historic Oslo accord of 1993 through the next seven years of negotiations, an overview of how the peace talks — aiming for a final resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict -- were constantly threatened, and ultimately undone, by the dynamics of politics and violence. Note: This timeline is drawn primarily from FRONTLINE's report, "Shattered Dreams of Peace."

Interviews include: Yasser Arafat, Ehud Barak, Saeb Erekat, Benjamin Netanyahu

