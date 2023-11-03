FRONTLINE: Shattered Dreams of Peace: The Road from Oslo

Tuesday, Nov.7, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Thursday, Nov. 9 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

FRONTLINE presents a seminal account of how the Israeli-Palestinian peace process was undone by politics and violence. A special presentation of the epic 2002 film tracing the unraveling of the peace process set in motion by the Oslo Accords.

FRONTLINE: Shattered Dreams of Peace: The Road to Oslo

View a timeline of events:

From the historic Oslo accord of 1993 through the next seven years of negotiations, an overview of how the peace talks — aiming for a final resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict -- were constantly threatened, and ultimately undone, by the dynamics of politics and violence. Note: This timeline is drawn primarily from FRONTLINE's report, "Shattered Dreams of Peace."

Interviews include: Yasser Arafat, Ehud Barak, Saeb Erekat, Benjamin Netanyahu

