RICK STEVES' EUROPE: Art of the Early Middle Age

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 3, 2023 at 9:57 AM PDT
Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

After Rome's fall, Europe's Christians kept culture alive with art rooted in their deep faith. On this episode, we visit sturdy Romanesque churches filled with art that reinforced the ruling order. Meanwhile, Europe was invigorated from the fringes: Byzantines to the East, with their dazzling mosaics; Spanish Muslims with their lush palaces; and fierce Vikings of the North — all part of Europe's rich cultural stew.

RICK STEVES’ EUROPE: Art of the Early Middle Ages

Rick Steves, America's most respected authority on European travel, empowers Americans to have European trips that are fun, affordable, and culturally broadening. 

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
