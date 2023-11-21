BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES: Season 1
Premieres Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and Thursdays, Nov. 30 - 21 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Stream Seasons 1 and 2 now with KPBS Passport!
This quirky New Zealand mystery follows DI Mike Shepherd, who arrives to the seemingly peaceful town of Brokenwood with a classic car, a country music collection, and an indeterminate number of ex-wives. His assistant, DC Kristin Sims, is a by-the-book investigator 15 years younger than her boss's car. Shepherd soon discovers that Brokenwood is full of secrets and suspicions.
EPISODE GUIDE:
Episode 1: “Blood and Water” premieres Sunday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Thursday, Nov. 30 at 10 p.m. on KBS TV - When the body of a local farmer is fished out of the river, Shepherd wonders if it was suicide, accidental death, or something more sinister. The man was a well-known drunk with a reputation for violence, and many in town might have a motive to do him harm. However, the inspector starts to believe the answer to the case may lie in an unsolved 10-year-old murder.
Episode 2: “Sour Grapes” premieres Sunday, Nov. 26 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Thursday, Dec. 7 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - The morning after choosing the winner of the annual Brokenwood wine show, a guest judge is found dead in one of the loser's vats of fermenting Pinot noir. The vintner in question is more concerned with another "crime"-the tampering with her wine before the show. Shepherd and Sims suspect the same criminal was responsible for both offenses.
Episode 3: “Playing The Lie” premieres Thursday, Dec. 14 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Four of the five committee members of Brokenwood Golf Club start on their regular morning round-only to find the horribly disfigured body of the fifth, in a bunker near the first green. Suspicion falls on the so-called Clubhouse Bandit, who has been stealing trophies from the club and is dating the dead woman's daughter.
Episode 4: “Hunting The Stag” premieres Thursday, Dec. 21 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - During a hunting trip, three friends set off in pursuit of a kill, but one of them ends up with a bullet in the head. Who fired the fatal shot? Or was there a fourth shooter? Although Shepherd and Sims find out the deceased's fianc?e had been having a fling with his best man, one of her older relationships may hold the key to the killing.
Watch On Your Schedule:
Stream Seasons 1 and 2 now with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.
Season 2 begins airing Thursday, Dec. 28 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV!
