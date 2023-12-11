AUSTIN CITY LIMITS: Cimafunk and the Tribe
Sunday, Dec.31, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!
In a remarkable ACL debut, Cimafunk & The Tribe deliver an electric, unique blend of high-energy funk, Caribbean rhythms and Afrobeat. Cimafunk and his band are earning raves for their incredible live performances tearing up stages across the globe. The freewheeling set explodes with a spectacular James Brown-influenced rhythm for the blazing “Relajao,” with Cimafunk flexing his dazzling vocals and radiant starpower alongside dance moves from percussionists Big Happy and Machete, a finger-busting bass solo from Caramelo, horns (and backing vocals) from Hilaria and Katy Cacao, and a merciless groove from drummer Dr. Zapa.
“Put your hands up!” Cimafunk exclaims as he introduces “Funk Aspirin,” the band’s collaboration with funk legend George Clinton which opens 2021’s widely-hailed "El Alimento."
“Never forget,” the sweat-soaked Cimafunk laughs as the set reaches a fever pitch, “Shake that booty!” They close with “Me Voy,” the 2018 hit that made Cimafunk a household name in Cuba, bringing lucky audience members onstage and taking the groove to the next level.
"Austin is starting to feel like home away from home, and I wanted to bring the energy to Austin City Limits,” says Cimafunk. “It got really funky and sweaty in there with a lot of groove!"
Cimafunk & The Tribe Set List:
- "LA PAPA"
- "SALVAJE"
- "SE ACABO"
- "BEAT CON FLOW"
- "APRETADO"
- "RELAJAO"
- "FUNK ASPIRIN"
- "ME VOY"
Watch On Your Schedule:
This episode is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.