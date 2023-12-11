Give Now
AUSTIN CITY LIMITS: Cimafunk and the Tribe

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 11, 2023 at 4:04 PM PST
Cimafunk and The Tribe
Scott Newton, Austin PBS/Austin City Limits
Cimafunk and The Tribe

Sunday, Dec.31, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

In a remarkable ACL debut, Cimafunk & The Tribe deliver an electric, unique blend of high-energy funk, Caribbean rhythms and Afrobeat. Cimafunk and his band are earning raves for their incredible live performances tearing up stages across the globe. The freewheeling set explodes with a spectacular James Brown-influenced rhythm for the blazing “Relajao,” with Cimafunk flexing his dazzling vocals and radiant starpower alongside dance moves from percussionists Big Happy and Machete, a finger-busting bass solo from Caramelo, horns (and backing vocals) from Hilaria and Katy Cacao, and a merciless groove from drummer Dr. Zapa.

“Put your hands up!” Cimafunk exclaims as he introduces “Funk Aspirin,” the band’s collaboration with funk legend George Clinton which opens 2021’s widely-hailed "El Alimento."

Cimafunk & The Tribe on Austin City Limits "Funk Aspirin"

“Never forget,” the sweat-soaked Cimafunk laughs as the set reaches a fever pitch, “Shake that booty!” They close with “Me Voy,” the 2018 hit that made Cimafunk a household name in Cuba, bringing lucky audience members onstage and taking the groove to the next level.

"Austin is starting to feel like home away from home, and I wanted to bring the energy to Austin City Limits,” says Cimafunk. “It got really funky and sweaty in there with a lot of groove!"

Cimafunk & The Tribe Set List:

  • "LA PAPA"
  • "SALVAJE"
  • "SE ACABO"
  • "BEAT CON FLOW"
  • "APRETADO"
  • "RELAJAO"
  • "FUNK ASPIRIN"
  • "ME VOY"
Cimafunk & The Tribe | Austin City Limits Behind the Scenes

Watch On Your Schedule:

This episode is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.

