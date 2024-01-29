Premieres Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encores Thursday, Feb. 8 at 8 a.m., Friday, Feb. 9 at 4 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. on KPBS 2

This new documentary explores the life and legacy of an unrelenting freedom fighter who inspired liberation movements all over the world. “Shuttlesworth" traces the unique crucible of Birmingham's brutal industrial history in creating what Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., called the "most segregated city in America" and the people that were willing to take it on - personified in the fearless, indomitable Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth.

SHUTTLESWORTH: Trailer

His tireless work in the face of beatings at the hands of the KKK and bombing of his own home, as well as constant harassment by the police and shunning by members of his own community, was unprecedented in the Movement leadership and inspired legions of Foot Soldiers willing to follow him into the breach.

Christopher E. Holmes / Alabama Public Television / PBS Rev. Shuttlesworth's daughter Ruby interviewed by co-Producer J. Whitson, Greater New Light Baptist Church, Cincinnati, Ohio

Beginning with his segregated childhood in the Oxmoor Valley, "Shuttlesworth" follows the reverend’s life through Bethel Baptist Church, the Birmingham Campaign, and the reactionary violence unleashed by the white power structure of the city.

Jet Lowe / United States Library of Congress's Prints and Photographs division Shuttlesworth pastored Bethel Baptist Church from 1953 to 1961. The church served as headquarters and a frequent meeting place for the Alabama Christian Movement for Human Rights (ACMHR), which Shuttlesworth founded in 1956. Shuttlesworth and his church endured three bombings, the first on Dec. 25, 1956.

Through this lens, "Shuttlesworth" examines the City of Birmingham, its unique history and culture, and how the city became the symbol for social justice and the American Civil Rights Movement.

Alabama Public Television / PBS Downtown Birmingham from Vulcan (drone footage)

Featuring exclusive interviews with Rev. Shuttlesworth, colleagues, and scholars, the film examines Shuttlesworth’s crucial contributions to the Civil Rights Movement, which, in turn, helped define the national consciousness during the mid to late 20th century and first quarter of the 21st and amplify the integral role that Birmingham played as the catalyst in propelling the Movement onto the national stage.

Alabama Public Television / PBS Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Birmingham Mayor's Office

Watch On Your Schedule:

“Shuttlesworth” will be available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Christopher E. Holmes / Alabama Public Television / PBS Retired federal Judge U.W. Clemon interviewed by co-Producer T. Marie King, Law offices of U.W. Clemon, LLC

Credits: Presented by Alabama Public Television. Produced in partnership with Alabama Department of Archives and History, Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, City of Birmingham and Historic Bethel Baptist Church.