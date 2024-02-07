CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Thai Street Food

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + YouTube

On this episode, we travel to Thailand to learn favorite, iconic regional dishes. First, Milk Street Cooks Bianca Borges and Wes Martin demonstrate restaurant-quality Pad Thai with Shrimp, adapted from more than a dozen recipes we tasted in Bangkok. Then, Milk Street Cook Matthew Card whips up Thai Cashew Chicken and Christopher Kimball makes Thai Stir-Fried Pork with Basil, Chilies and Garlic.

Connie Miller / APT Thai Stir-Fried Pork with Basil, Chilies and Garlic

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available to stream with the PBS App and YouTube.

Thai Street Food | Milk Street TV Season 7, Episode 18

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing adventurous dishes with less time and effort. Season seven features episodes shot in more than a dozen countries, including South Korea, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, France, Thailand and Colombia − and at the Milk Street headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Join Christopher and the rest of the team on their culinary quest to transform the way America cooks − and eats.