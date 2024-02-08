COOK'S COUNTRY: Sausages and Salad

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

On this episode, Bryan Roof visits Portland, Oregon and shares his version of Choucroute Garnie with host Bridget Lancaster. Toni Tipton-Martin talks about Belgian endive.

ATK / APT European-Style Sausages

Tasting expert Jack Bishop talks all about European-Style Sausages. Ashley Moore makes host Julia Collin Davison Endive Salad with Oranges and Blue Cheese.

America's Test Kitchen, LLC / Elle Simone Endive Salad with Oranges and Blue Cheese

In COOK’S COUNTRY Season 16, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Season sixteen includes short documentary segments on the history of American food, presented by COOK'S COUNTRY Editor-in-Chief Toni Tipton-Martin. The team also shares brief recipes that highlight their favorite quick and easy DIY dishes.

This episode is available to stream for a limited time with the PBS App.