ALICE & JACK On MASTERPIECE (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, March 17 – April 21, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”) and Domhnall Gleeson (“The Patient”) star in this love story for the ages written by Victor Levin (MAD MEN, MAD ABOUT YOU). When Alice and Jack first meet they’re bound by a connection so powerful it seems nothing can break it, but will their path lead them to a place of happiness and togetherness? Or will life and their own emotional complexities get in the way? Honest, intimate, and surprisingly funny, ALICE & JACK shows love in all its unexpected, technicolor, kaleidoscopic beauty.

ALICE & JACK: Official Preview

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: When Alice and Jack meet, they are bound by a powerful connection that seems like nothing can break. But a deep and powerful trauma from Alice’s past causes her to reject Jack, who finds solace in other, less profound relationships.

Fremantle / PBS Andrea Riseborough as Alice and Domhnall Gleeson as Jack on MASTERPIECE "Alice & Jack"

Episode 2: Jack is now happily married to Lynn with a baby when an unexpected call from Alice turns his life upside down. Torn by his feelings for Alice, Jack decides to see her in secret with devastating consequences.

Fremantle / PBS Andrea Riseborough as Alice and Domhnall Gleeson as Jack on MASTERPIECE "Alice & Jack"

Episode 3: Years after their last encounter, Jack receives a surprise invitation from Alice. Their feelings for each other soon surface, raising doubts about whether Alice is ready to be in a relationship with anyone right now.

Fremantle / PBS Sunil Patel as Paul and Domhnall Gleeson as Jack on MASTERPIECE "Alice & Jack"

Episode 4: Alice disappears from Jack’s life until years later Celia seeks her out to get some answers about Jack. Their relationship inspires Alice to think about her future.

Fremantle / PBS Domhnall Gleeson as Jack and Aisling Bea as Lynn on MASTERPIECE "Alice & Jack"

Episode 5: Jack and Alice meet again. Their joy is cut short by devastating news that forces Alice and Jack to re-evaluate what they’re doing with their lives.

Fremantle / PBS Aimee Lou Wood as Maya and Andrea Riseborough as Alice on MASTERPIECE "Alice & Jack"

Episode 6: Over a decade since their great romance started, Jack and Alice face their greatest obstacle. Their relationship has survived everything thrown their way but with the greatest battle ahead, is it possible that love can overcome anything?

Watch On Your Schedule: ALICE & JACK will be available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Fremantle / PBS Domhnall Gleeson as Jack and Andrea Riseborough as Alice in MASTERPIECE "Alice & Jack"

Credits: An independent UK production from Fremantle in partnership with BAFTA and the Emmy® award-winning company Me + You Productions ("I Am Ruth," "Close to You"), Academy Award®-nominated Groundswell Productions ("The Visitor"), De Maio Entertainment, and MASTERPIECE in collaboration with Channel 4. Fremantle is handling global sale. Executive producers: Victor Levin, Andrea Riseborough, Domhnall Gleeson, Juho Kuosmanen, Richard Yee and Krishnendu Majumdar for Me + You Productions, Michael London and Shannon Gaulding for Groundswell, Lorenzo De Maio for De Maio Entertainment, Rebecca Dundon and Hilary Martin for Fremantle. Tracy O’Riordan produces for Me + You Productions.