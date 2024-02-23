GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Two Years In Ukraine

Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

After two years of war, Ukraine is determined to keep fighting, but political battles in the U.S. and EU make victory more elusive. GZERO travels to the Munich Security Conference to see how long NATO allies can remain united in their support for Kyiv. Mircea Geoană, NATO Deputy Secretary General joins Ian Bremmer on this episode of GZERO WORLD.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television