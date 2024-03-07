Give Now
A Citizen's Guide to Preserving Democracy

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 7, 2024 at 11:31 AM PST
Hari Sreenivasan (right) and Dr. Haass (left) explore how Americans are working towards strengthening democracy and renewing engaged citizenry.
"A Citizen’s Guide to Preserving Democracy" is based on Richard Haass’ best-selling book "The Bill of Obligations: The Ten Habits of Good Citizens." Through interviews and real-life examples of tenets like "Be Informed," "Reject Violence" and "Stay Open to Compromise," Hari Sreenivasan and Dr. Haass explore how Americans are working towards strengthening democracy and renewing engaged citizenry.

A Citizen's Guide to Preserving Democracy

