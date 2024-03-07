A Citizen's Guide to Preserving Democracy
"A Citizen’s Guide to Preserving Democracy" is based on Richard Haass’ best-selling book "The Bill of Obligations: The Ten Habits of Good Citizens." Through interviews and real-life examples of tenets like "Be Informed," "Reject Violence" and "Stay Open to Compromise," Hari Sreenivasan and Dr. Haass explore how Americans are working towards strengthening democracy and renewing engaged citizenry.
