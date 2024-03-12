Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Why do bad things happen to good people? Because of the stories we tell ourselves, says bestselling author and historian Yuval Noah Harari. He joins Ian in front of a live audience at the 92nd Street Y in New York City to talk about AI, the Ukraine war, and his home country, Israel.

Related: Yuval Noah Harari: Netanyahu's 'Deep State' fears enabled Oct 7 attack ›

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER Why the World isn't Fair

Listen: In the latest episode of the GZERO World Podcast, Ian Bremmer sits with bestselling author and historian Yuval Noah Harari to delve into the transformative power of storytelling, the existential challenges posed by AI, the critical geopolitical stakes of the Ukraine conflict, and the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian situation, while also exploring personal and societal strategies for navigating an era of unprecedented change and advocating for mindfulness and ethical awareness. Harari highlights humanity's unique ability to forge societies through shared stories, which, while unifying, can also seed conflict. This is a special, extended version of their interview, taped live at the 92nd Street Y in NYC and exclusive to podcast listeners.

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available on demand with the the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television