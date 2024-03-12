GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Why The World Isn't Fair
Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App
Why do bad things happen to good people? Because of the stories we tell ourselves, says bestselling author and historian Yuval Noah Harari. He joins Ian in front of a live audience at the 92nd Street Y in New York City to talk about AI, the Ukraine war, and his home country, Israel.
Related: Yuval Noah Harari: Netanyahu's 'Deep State' fears enabled Oct 7 attack ›
Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available on demand with the the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.
Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television