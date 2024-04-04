Give Now
GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Florencia en el Amazonas

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 4, 2024 at 1:35 PM PDT
Dandara Veiga as the Hummingbird and Griffin Massey as the Heron in Catán's "Florencia en el Amazonas."
Ken Howard / Met Opera
/
Thirteen
Premieres Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Inspired by the magical realism of Gabriel García Márquez, Mexican composer Daniel Catán’s 1996 opera tells the story of an opera diva who returns to her native South America to perform at the legendary opera house of Manaus—and to search for her lost lover, who has vanished into the jungle.

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Florencia en el Amazonas Preview

Starring soprano Ailyn Pérez, Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Mary Zimmerman’s new production and Rolando Villazón hosts.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Ailyn Pérez in "Florencia en el Amazonas"

Watch On Your Schedule: GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET "Florencia en el Amazonas" will be available to stream with the PBS App for a limited time. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Griffin Massey as the Heron and Mattia Olivieri as Riolobo in Catán's "Florencia en el Amazonas."
Ken Howard / Met Opera
/
Thirteen
Credits: GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET is produced by the Metropolitan Opera in association with PBS and The WNET Group, bringing the best of the Metropolitan Opera into the homes of opera fans across the country. For the Met: Mia Bongiovanni is Supervising Producer and Louisa Briccetti and Victoria Warivonchik are Producers. Peter Gelb is Executive Producer. For GREAT PERFORMANCES: Bill O’Donnell is Series Producer; David Horn is Executive Producer.

Ailyn Pérez in the title role of Catán's "Florencia en el Amazonas." Photo: Ken Howard / Met Opera
Ken Howard / Met Opera
/
Thirteen
