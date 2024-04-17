Premieres Friday, April 19, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App + Encore Sunday, April 21 at 3 p.m. on KPBS 2

Renowned jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman performs songs from his new album, "where are we," as he explores the myths and realities of life in America. He is accompanied on this journey by soulful vocalist Gabrielle Cavassa and an all-star ensemble featuring Aaron Parks (piano), Joe Sanders (bass), and Brian Blade (drums), the group explores the duality of differing jazz standards interpreted with the improvisational brilliance and melodic invention that is a hallmark of Redman’s artistry.

Shedding light on one of the most acclaimed and respected jazz artists of our generation, Joshua Redman provides insight into the making of his first album for the Blue Note label.

NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER: Joshua Redman, Where Are We

