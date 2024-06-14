Give Now
THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE: Season 3 (New Season Premiere!)

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 14, 2024 at 11:12 AM PDT
Tim Hollingsworth, Tiffany Derry, Francis Lam, and Alejandra Ramos, THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE: Season 3.
PBS
Premieres Monday, June 17 - Aug. 12, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App / Stream Season 1 and Season 2 now!

Season 3 of PBS’s popular cooking competition series THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE includes eight new home cooks, two new judges and one new location. Award-winning chef and Los Angeles restaurateur Tim Hollingsworth and Francis Lam, host of public radio’s “The Splendid Table,” are new judges for Season 3, joining returning host Alejandra Ramos and judge Tiffany Derry at a new filming location in Nashville, Tennessee. Each week the judges will determine which home cook has the winning dish and, in the final week, the top three will compete for a chance to win this year’s competition.

THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE: Season 3 Preview
THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE: Behind the Scenes: What's Cooking with Season 3

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “A First Taste” premieres Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Meet the eight new contestants representing their regions across the country competing to win The Great American Recipe. For their first challenge, the home cooks prepare dishes introducing their culinary style as home cooks to the judges.

Jon and Ingrid in the kitchen, GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE, Season 3
PBS
Episode 2: “Secrets and Staples” premieres Monday, June 24 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Watch the home cooks create recipes that reveal their favorite, secret weapon ingredients. In the second round, the home cooks showcase their favorite grains in a dish that best represents their heritage and culinary perspectives.

Adjo Honsou on set, THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE, Season 3
PBS
Episode 3: “A Spoonful of Love” premieres Monday, July 1 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Love is in the air as the home cooks share their favorite comfort foods remedies and the special dishes they serve to warm their loved ones’ hearts.

The home cooks of Season 3 of THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE
PBS
Episode 4: “Home Baked” premieres Monday July 8 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Savor the return of the second Great American Recipe Bake Sale, as the home cooks’ baking skills are put to the test as they make both a baked breakfast item and their favorite bake sale good.

Doug Heilman on set of THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE: Season 3.
PBS
Episode 5: “A Celebration of Flavors” premieres Monday, July 22 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Join the party in the barn as the home cooks serve up their most cherished dish from a special event in their lives and best family-style holiday meal.

Marcella DiChiara on set, GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE Season 3
PBS
Episode 6: “Outside the Comfort of Your Kitchen” premieres Monday, July 29 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - The competition continues as the recipe swap challenge returns with the home cooks putting a spin on a fellow competitor’s recipe. In the second round, the cooks share dishes inspired by a friend.

The judges and host and Tim Harris, GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE, Season 3
PBS
Episode 7: “Defining Firsts and Family” premieres Monday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Watch the home cooks make life-changing dishes and a treasured family recipe to earn a spot in the finale for a chance to be named the winner of The Great American Recipe.

The home cooks of Season 3, THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE
PBS
Episode 8: “The Grand Finale” premieres Monday, Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Tune into the finale of The Great American Recipe, where the top three home cooks share their most treasured dishes in an unforgettable final round.

Kim Sherry on set, THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE, Season 3
PBS
Credits: Filmed at Green Door Gourmet, a 350-acre farm, on-farm market, and agritourism destination in Nashville, Tennessee. THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE is co-produced for PBS by VPM and Objective Media Group America. Steve Humble is the Executive in Charge for VPM. Zara Frankel is the Executive in Charge for PBS. At Objective Media Group America, an All3Media companyAlyssa Hastrich is Showrunner, Layla Smith and Jilly Pearce are executive producers and Erin Flynn is Senior Vice President of Current Series.

The home cooks, from left to right: Doug Heilman, Kim Sherry, Ingrid Portillo, Mae Chandran, Adjo Honsou, Marcella DiChiara, Jon Hinojosa, and Tim Harris, GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE, Season 3
PBS
