THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE: Season 3 (New Season Premiere!)

Season 3 of PBS’s popular cooking competition series THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE includes eight new home cooks, two new judges and one new location. Award-winning chef and Los Angeles restaurateur Tim Hollingsworth and Francis Lam, host of public radio’s “The Splendid Table,” are new judges for Season 3, joining returning host Alejandra Ramos and judge Tiffany Derry at a new filming location in Nashville, Tennessee. Each week the judges will determine which home cook has the winning dish and, in the final week, the top three will compete for a chance to win this year’s competition.

Episode 1: “A First Taste” premieres Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Meet the eight new contestants representing their regions across the country competing to win The Great American Recipe. For their first challenge, the home cooks prepare dishes introducing their culinary style as home cooks to the judges.

Episode 2: “Secrets and Staples” premieres Monday, June 24 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Watch the home cooks create recipes that reveal their favorite, secret weapon ingredients. In the second round, the home cooks showcase their favorite grains in a dish that best represents their heritage and culinary perspectives.

Episode 3: “A Spoonful of Love” premieres Monday, July 1 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Love is in the air as the home cooks share their favorite comfort foods remedies and the special dishes they serve to warm their loved ones’ hearts.

Episode 4: “Home Baked” premieres Monday July 8 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Savor the return of the second Great American Recipe Bake Sale, as the home cooks’ baking skills are put to the test as they make both a baked breakfast item and their favorite bake sale good.

Episode 5: “A Celebration of Flavors” premieres Monday, July 22 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Join the party in the barn as the home cooks serve up their most cherished dish from a special event in their lives and best family-style holiday meal.

Episode 6: “Outside the Comfort of Your Kitchen” premieres Monday, July 29 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - The competition continues as the recipe swap challenge returns with the home cooks putting a spin on a fellow competitor’s recipe. In the second round, the cooks share dishes inspired by a friend.

Episode 7: “Defining Firsts and Family” premieres Monday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Watch the home cooks make life-changing dishes and a treasured family recipe to earn a spot in the finale for a chance to be named the winner of The Great American Recipe.

Episode 8: “The Grand Finale” premieres Monday, Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Tune into the finale of The Great American Recipe, where the top three home cooks share their most treasured dishes in an unforgettable final round.

Credits: Filmed at Green Door Gourmet, a 350-acre farm, on-farm market, and agritourism destination in Nashville, Tennessee. THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE is co-produced for PBS by VPM and Objective Media Group America. Steve Humble is the Executive in Charge for VPM. Zara Frankel is the Executive in Charge for PBS. At Objective Media Group America, an All3Media company, Alyssa Hastrich is Showrunner, Layla Smith and Jilly Pearce are executive producers and Erin Flynn is Senior Vice President of Current Series.