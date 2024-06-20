PURE LAUGHTER (New Series Premiere)

Episode 1 Premieres Friday, June 21 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encores Monday, June 24 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV, Friday, June 28 at 9 p.m. and Sunday, June 30 at 3 p.m. on KPBS 2

Get ready to split your sides with PURE LAUGHTER, KPBS's newest comedy sensation! Hosted by the legendary Mark Christopher Lawrence, this show brings laughs filmed live at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach, California.

Each episode kicks off with an opening act that'll have you chuckling, a featured act that escalates the hilarity, and a headlining comic guaranteed to leave you roaring with laughter. Don't miss this clean comedy extravaganza!

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1 is hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence, with comedic guests Jessica Rosas, Mike Wirtz, and headliner Dustin Nickerson, filmed live at the North Coast Repertory Theatre.

PURE LAUGHTER: Episode 1 Preview

COMING UP NEXT:

Episode 2 premieres Friday August 2 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV and features Victoria Parra - Opener; Mark Schumacker - Feature; Joel Bryant - Headliner

Episode 3 is to be announced and features Peter Sers - Opener; Kevin Davis - Feature; Lamont Ferguson - Headliner

Episode 4 is to be announced and features Jesse Egan - Opener; The Show with Adam & Shawn; Mal Hall - Headliner

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes of PURE LAUGHTER will be available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Credits: NWB Imaging is a local, Emmy Award-Winning production company producing cinematic content since 2018. Trevor Neuenswander - director. John Decker - executive director. michael taylor - executive director / producer. Tommy Walker - producer. Daneyel Walker - producer. Mark Christopher Lawrence - producer and host. Teresa Hoiles - writer. Traci Dargan - writer.