ROOTS OF COMEDY WITH JESUS TREJO (New Series Premiere)

Part comedy, part social commentary, part travelogue, ROOTS OF COMEDY WITH JESUS TREJO follows the host, Mexican-American comedian Jesus Trejo, as he embarks on an emotional odyssey and telling the “stories behind the laughs,” revealing how the most memorable comedy traces back to the roots of a community with themes that are central to the series. Along his journey, Trejo visits six U.S. regions (Denver, Portland, Minneapolis, Austin, Los Angeles and Chinle, Arizona) where he meets with six rising comedians who explore the mosaic of our nation through the lens of stand-up comedy.

Host and Executive Producer Jesus Trejo is a Los Angeles-based comedian, actor and writer. Born and raised in Long Beach, Trejo’s first hour stand-up special “Stay at Home Son” recently premiered on Showtime. He is currently a Staff Writer on Hulu’s THIS FOOL and also the host of TACOS CON TODO, a web series in which he navigates the LA taco scene with celebrity guests. Also an author of two upcoming children’s books, Trejo was named in “Variety’s Top 10 Comics to Watch” in 2017 and is a paid regular at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles.

“No matter where you live or what your beliefs are, our love of laughter is something we all have in common,” commented Jesus Trejo. “Laughter opens our ears and our hearts--and once people are listening, who knows what they might be inspired to do?”

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Ali Sultan” - Stream now with the PBS App / Monday, June 24 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Friday, June 28 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 30 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2. In Minneapolis, Jesus Trejo meets Yemeni comedian Ali Sultan. Ali opens up about his mental health struggles, weaving humor and vulnerability into a narrative of resilience and self-discovery, highlighting how comedy has helped his well-being.

Episode 2: “Vanessa Gonzalez” - Stream now with the PBS App / Friday, June 28, 08:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Encores Sunday, June 30 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 and Monday, July 1 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV. Jesus Trejo follows Austin-based rising comedian Vanessa Gonzalez on a Texan adventure back to her hometown of Laredo. Vanessa shares the humor of her childhood as the daughter of first-generation, Mexican American border patrol agents.

Episode 3: "Eeland Stribling” - Stream now with the PBS App. Jesus Trejo travels to Denver to meet a comic whose life on the river is as important as his life on stage. Eeland Stribling strives to find true life balance in the outdoors of Colorado where he often calls on his experience as a wildlife biologist.

Episode 4: “Tatanka Means” - Stream now with the PBS App. Exploring Chinle, Arizona, Jesus Trejo connects with Native American comic and actor Tatanka Means. Tatanka delves into his upbringing on the reservation, using humor to illuminate the enduring challenges faced by Indigenous communities nationwide.

Episode 5: “Adam Pasi” - Stream now with the PBS App. In Portland, Jesus Trejo meets Samoan comedian Adam Pasi. The only ever two-time winner of Portland's Funniest Person competition, Adam takes Jesus behind the scenes, showcasing the grind it takes to become a successful comic while performing for his parents for the first time.

Episode 6: “Sierra Katow” - Stream now with the PBS App. In Los Angeles, Jesus Trejo embraces the hometown vibe, teaming up with actor/comedian Sierra Katow. A fourth-generation Chinese and Japanese American, Sierra and Jesus together weave culture, history and humor against the vibrant tapestry of L.A.

Credits: The series is co-produced for PBS by PBS SoCal, CALICO and the National Multicultural Alliance. Jesus Trejo and Juan Devis executive produce along with CALICO’s Danny Lee and Justin Yungfleisch as well as PBS SoCal’s Tamara Gould. The series is directed by Donny Jackson. Wendy Llinás is the executive in charge for PBS.