Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

AMERICAN MASTERS: No Direction Home: Bob Dylan

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 2, 2024 at 10:22 AM PDT
Bob Dylan and The Band touring in Chicago, 1974 (Left to right: Rick Danko (bass), Robbie Robertson (guitar), Bob Dylan (guitar), Levon Helm(drums)
Jim Summaria
/
Jim Summaria, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
Bob Dylan and The Band touring in Chicago, 1974 (Left to right: Rick Danko (bass), Robbie Robertson (guitar), Bob Dylan (guitar), Levon Helm(drums)

Encore Friday, July 5, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

Explore musician Bob Dylan's evolution from folk troubadour to iconic rock star. Live concert footage and press conferences from the 1960s and a new interview with Dylan are used to draw a portrait of the legendary singer-songwriter. Directed by Martin Scorsese, this documentary features interviews conducted with Allen Ginsberg, Joan Baez, Pete Seeger and more.

AMERICAN MASTERS: No Direction Home: Bob Dylan

"No Direction Home: Bob Dylan," came on the heels of Dylan’s bestselling memoir, “Chronicles: Volume One,” which spent 19 weeks on The New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Bestseller list.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Watch On Your Schedule: This film is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Credits: Spitfire Pictures, Grey Water Park Productions, Thirteen/WNET New York and Sikelia Productions, in co-production with Vulcan Productions, BBC and NHK.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News