Explore musician Bob Dylan's evolution from folk troubadour to iconic rock star. Live concert footage and press conferences from the 1960s and a new interview with Dylan are used to draw a portrait of the legendary singer-songwriter. Directed by Martin Scorsese, this documentary features interviews conducted with Allen Ginsberg, Joan Baez, Pete Seeger and more.

AMERICAN MASTERS: No Direction Home: Bob Dylan

"No Direction Home: Bob Dylan," came on the heels of Dylan’s bestselling memoir, “Chronicles: Volume One,” which spent 19 weeks on The New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Bestseller list.

Credits: Spitfire Pictures, Grey Water Park Productions, Thirteen/WNET New York and Sikelia Productions, in co-production with Vulcan Productions, BBC and NHK.