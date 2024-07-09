CROSSING SOUTH: Chenowth & Brew (New!)

Premieres Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + Encores Saturday, July 13 at 3:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 14 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, July 15 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

On this episode, we take a journey to the Chenowth Offroad Museum just south of San Felipe. Meet Lynn Chenowth, the man behind the incredible vehicles built over the years, accompanied by an amazing story.

Centurion5 Productions Host Jorge Meraz (right) poses as a driver as he learns about the history of off-road vehicles with the famous Lynn Chenowth (left) at his museum to the south of San Felipe, Mexico.

Explore the first brewery in San Felipe, the "San Felipe Brewery," where the mastermind behind it shares a dizzying array of beer selections.

Centurion5 Productions Host Jorge Meraz (right) visits San Felipe Brewery, where the mastermind behind it shares a dizzying array of beer selections.

Season 13 Overview: With 8 new episodes coming to KPBS TV and the PBS App starting May 23, join CROSSING SOUTH host Jorge Meraz as he ventures to even more must-see Baja spots. This season, embark on a mesmerizing journey through “La Rumorosa” en route to Mexicali and San Felipe. In Mexicali, Jorge takes a deep dive into the “La Chinesca,” an underground Chinatown in Mexicali, a city known for its Chinese-Mexican fusion cuisine. Then, explore San Felipe with visits to a salt pool, an otherworldly glamping adventure, and experience the soulful vibes of the city’s Blues & Arts festival, along with its world-famous seafood scene. There's a lot to learn and fun to have right next door on CROSSING SOUTH.

CROSSING SOUTH: Chenowth Museum & San Felipe Brew

CROSSING SOUTH: Season 13 Preview

Centurion5 Productions has taken multiple productions to air. They produce CROSSING SOUTH for KPBS San Diego & CreateTV. They also produce reality/factual/travel shows, documentaries and TV adverts. They are an award winning production company that broadcast both in regional and national markets. From pre-production planning all the way through to release, they translate thoughts and visions into a concrete expression that can be shared with the world.