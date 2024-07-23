SOMEWHERE SOUTH: It's A Greens Thing

Monday, July 29, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

On this episode, travel with Vivian to the Lumbee tribe's annual homecoming, where she samples their famous collard sandwich. On a trip to Georgia, Vivian meets a group of refugee farmers growing greens that remind them of home.

SOMEWHERE SOUTH: Preview: It's a Greens Thing

About the Series: In six one-hour episodes, chef and author Vivian Howard digs deeper into the lesser known roots of Southern food, Southern cooking, and Southern living. Her curiosity has made her beloved by the millions of people who watched her grow into an award-winning television host, best-selling author, and celebrated chef over five seasons of A CHEF'S LIFE.

SOMEWHERE SOUTH: All the Greens

With SOMEWHERE SOUTH, Howard serves as both student and guide, exploring cross-cultural dishes through the professional and personal relationships she has with southerners of many backgrounds. Each episode of SOMEWHERE SOUTH explores the connectivity of a single dish, and the ways people of different backgrounds interpret that dish while expressing the complex values, identities, and histories that make up the American South.

SOMEWHERE SOUTH: Real Deal Cornbread

Episodes of SOMEWHERE SOUTH are available to stream with the PBS App.