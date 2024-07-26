Give Now
FRONTLINE: Biden's Decision

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 26, 2024 at 2:34 PM PDT
President Joe Biden poses for his official portrait Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in the Library of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)
Premieres Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Thursday, Aug. 8 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

Behind Biden’s historic decision, decades of challenges and controversies, triumphs and tragedies. FRONTLINE presents the inside story of Biden’s rise to the presidency, the personal and political forces that shaped him and led to his dramatic decision to step aside.

Related: As Biden Drops 2024 Presidential Reelection Bid, Explore His Legacy

FRONTLINE "Biden's Decision" will be available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

