LIFE: FIRST STEPS (New Series Premiere)

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 13, 2024 at 4:56 PM PDT
Patrick Aryee holding an ostrich egg in South Africa
Sky UK Limited
/
APT
Patrick Aryee holding an ostrich egg in South Africa

Premieres Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024 from 8 - 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Sunday, Aug. 25 from 8 -11 p.m. on KPBS 2

For every baby animal, the first days, weeks and months are the most challenging. They face their steepest learning curve precisely when they're at their most vulnerable. But nature has come up with endless ingenious strategies to help these youngsters beat the odds and make it to adulthood alive.

LIFE: FIRST STEPS Preview

LIFE: FIRST STEPS follows biologist Patrick Aryee (ATTENBOROUGH'S LIFE STORIES) and an adorable cast of characters as they face their ultimate test. From their first steps, our tiny heroes overcome each new challenge, exploring the survival strategies and the devotion of animal parents determined to help their young reach adulthood.

EPISODE GUIDE: 

Episode 1  “Single Kids” premieres Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 -  Of all of nature’s babies, single kids have the most to learn — from playful young elephants who have the longest childhood in the animal kingdom, to wildebeest calves who must escape the savannah’s many predators. Biologist Patrick Aryee meets individual offspring and discovers the sacrifices their parents make to raise them.

Episode 2 “Brothers and Sisters” premieres Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, Aug. 25 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - From meerkats in the Kalahari to brown bear cubs in the forests of Minnesota, biologist Patrick Aryee discovers why some of the most successful animals on Earth grow up with siblings. And why having more than one offspring is the perfect insurance policy for wild species.

Episode 3  “Outnumbered” premieres Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, Aug. 25 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Success in the natural world is a gamble. Turtle hatchlings making their epic dash to the sea, and newly-hatched praying mantises quickly protect themselves from not only predators, but also each other! Biologist Patrick Aryee discovers why producing as many offspring as possible is the only way to ensure at least some offspring will survive into adulthood.

Produced by Sky UK Limited. Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
