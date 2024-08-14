Premieres Monday, Aug. 19 - Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream the series now with KPBS Passport!

ROUTE 66 WOMEN: THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE MOTHER ROAD explores the extraordinary lives and achievements of women who overcame gender discrimination and segregation to build fulfilling lives and legacies on America’s most iconic highway. From entrepreneurs and waitresses, anthropologists and politicians, to artists and military sergeants, these women transformed their communities and the American West through their hard work, perseverance and ingenuity.

Your web browser is not supported ROUTE 66 WOMEN: THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE MOTHER ROAD: Preview

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: "The Origin of Women on Route 66" premieres Monday, Aug. 19 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Women embraced driving from the start, despite assumptions from early automobile makers that men would be behind the wheel. For them, Route 66 was not just a way of getting from point to point, an opportunity for entrepreneurship, creativity, political activism and independence. From Pueblo women opening up roadside stands in New Mexico to an African American hotelier in Springfield, Missouri, listed in the Green Book, women overcame segregation and gender discrimination to succeed on Route 66.

American Public Television Luz Delgadillo Moore, Seligman Arizona

Episode 2: "World War II & the Post War Period" premieres Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - World War II brought renewed energy and purpose to Route 66 as the country suddenly needed to transport people, arms and ammunition from one coast to the other. Hospitality work was viewed as a natural extension of the domestic sphere, and on Route 66 many women worked in family businesses providing food and lodging. The war allowed women to move out of low paying jobs and perform patriotic duties that were highly skilled and dangerous, such as sorting ammunition. After the war, these women would create vibrant businesses on their own. From the CEO of an iconic Route 66 restaurant in Gallup, New Mexico to Navajo women at the Ordinance Depot in Flagstaff, Arizona these women rejected domesticity in favor of a career. Also the story of the writing of the iconic song "Route 66" by Bobby Troup.

American Public Television Historian Virginia Scharff

Episode 3: "The Death and Rebirth of the Mother Road" premieres Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - In the 1950s, the creation of interstate highways, environmental disasters and unemployment begins to take a toll on Route 66 and the many small towns affected. Throughout it all, women were at the forefront to keep their main streets alive, from the first Latina mayor of San Bernardino, California who created legislation for an off-ramp into a Mexican American neighborhood bypassed by the new highway; to Amy Inouye in Los Angeles, California who has worked tirelessly to save the beloved “ChickenBoy,” a gigantic roadside statue. Women have been leading revitalization projects that keep the lights on in their communities, boost the local economy and preserve American history for generations to come.

American Public Television ROUTE 66 WOMEN: THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE MOTHER ROAD artwork

Watch On Your Schedule: ROUTE 66 WOMEN: THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE MOTHER ROAD is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Credit: Distributed by American Public Television.